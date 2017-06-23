Think Pink

On National Pink Day: Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and More of the Best Rose-Hued Red Carpet Moments

When it comes to red carpet outings, most of Hollywood's leading ladies tend to stick to a few safe hues: black, white, the odd metallic. But some of fashion's favorite red carpet moments come thanks to a less ubiquitous hue: pink. It is a color that lends itself to the most romantic, decadent, and dreamy gowns that without fail make for a dramatic moment. When it comes to the Academy Awards, it also seems to be something of a lucky charm: Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Lawrence were all wearing the color when they took home their big wins. It's also a go-to for the Met Gala; Beyonce, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the ladies who have gone rosy come the first Monday in May. And then there was Rihanna, who outshone—quite literally—everyone in her orbit at the 2014 CFDA Awards in her sheer, crystal-encrusted Adam Selman dress. In honor of National Pink Day, here are 25 of the best pink dresses on the red carpet.
71st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
1/25

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 Academy Awards.

2/25

Sarah Jessica Parker wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2000 Emmy Awards.

3/25

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008.

4/25

Natalie Portman arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 15, 2012.

5/25

Julianne Moore arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011.

6/25

Claire Danes arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012.

7/25

Cameron Diaz arrives at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009.

8/25

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013.

9/25

Anne Hathaway arrives at the 85th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2013.

10/25

Alexa Chung attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015.

11/25

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015.

12/25

Felicity Jones attends TNT's 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015.

13/25

Allison Williams attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014.

14/25

Lady Gaga attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014.

15/25

Reese Witherspoon attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014.

16/25

Taylor Swift attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014.

17/25

Diane Kruger arrives at amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on October 29, 2015.

18/25

Alicia Vikander attends the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2016.

19/25

Rihanna attends the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014.

20/25

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016.

21/25

Rachel McAdams arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016.

22/25

Blake Lively attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016.

23/25

Elle Fanning attends The Neon Demon New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 22, 2016 in New York City.

24/25

Emma Stone arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

25/25

Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017.

