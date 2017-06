When it comes to red carpet outings, most of Hollywood's leading ladies tend to stick to a few safe hues: black, white, the odd metallic. But some of fashion's favorite red carpet moments come thanks to a less ubiquitous hue: pink. It is a color that lends itself to the most romantic, decadent, and dreamy gowns that without fail make for a dramatic moment. When it comes to the Academy Awards, it also seems to be something of a lucky charm: Gwyneth Paltrow , Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Lawrence were all wearing the color when they took home their big wins. It's also a go-to for the Met Gala ; Beyonce, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the ladies who have gone rosy come the first Monday in May. And then there was Rihanna, who outshone—quite literally—everyone in her orbit at the 2014 CFDA Awards in her sheer, crystal-encrusted Adam Selman dress. In honor of National Pink Day, here are 25 of the best pink dresses on the red carpet.