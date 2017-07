The People of Pitchfork Music Festival Know the Value of A Good Pair of Jeans

Festival season is still in full force, with the music set touching down in Chicago this weekend for the annual Pitchfork Music Festival. While there were still a fair share of crop-tops, novelty backpacks, and colored lenses, the crowd opted for a more casual look. Guys and girls alike broke out their best vintage t-shirts, ranging from graphic Americana to old school band tees. Layering was optimal for nighttime in the Windy City, with windbreakers and oversized flannel proving to be a popular option. The most popular sartorial choice, however, was some good 'ol denim, including perfectly broken-in jeans, baggy jackets, and, yes, some jorts. The festival sees LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, and Solange among the weekend's headliners, ensuring that the style will continue on stage, as well. Here, a look at the street style of Pitchfork Music Festival.