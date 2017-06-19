View as SlideshowSpring 2018

Prada's Clark Kents and Peter Parkers Descend on Milan for Spring 2018

Between Wonder Woman and the Guardians of the Galaxy, superheroes haven't been far from the nexus of pop culture this year. And now, they're infiltrating fashion, too, thanks to the gallant men at Prada's Spring 2018 menswear show in Milan Sunday. The Italian label recruited graphic artists James Jean and Ollie Schrauwen to illustrate the space where, over the weekend, Miuccia Prada's latest collection made its debut, rife with boiler suits, cardigans, and high-waisted trousers more suited to Clark Kent and Peter Parker than their superhero alter-egos. Still, there were subtle comic book touches on the garments and accessories: graphic panels splashed across button-down shirts and utilitarian fanny packs, wide sunglasses that looked as though they could be equipped with any number of handy gadgets, and knee-high socks in tech-inspired, robotic prints for the cyborgs among us. Sturdy wool overcoats topped off many of the looks, a counterpoint to all the supernatural fantasy. Go inside the Prada Spring 2018 show with photographer Nick DeLieto, here.
Backstage before the presentation of Prada&#39;s Spring/Summer 2017 collection, presented in Milan.
PradaSpring 2018MenswearMilan Fashion Week