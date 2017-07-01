Style Evolution

Revisit Princess Diana's Best Style Moments on What Would Have Been Her 56th Birthday

Princess Diana's legacy may forever now be dominated by her death in a car accident in Paris in 1997, but she'll forever be known as a royal, a humanitarian and, of course, as a style icon—even to this day, which would have been her 56th birthday. After marrying Prince Charles in 1981 and switching out her moppy head of hair for a much more era-appropriate feathered look, Diana, née Spencer, reigned supreme when it came to '80s style, showing up the world over in shoulder pads, hot pink gingham pants, and deep royal blues. Through it all, though, her favorite color seems to have been bright red, which she wore everywhere from polo games to state dinners to her son Prince Harry's first day of school. That was true in the '90s, too—a decade that saw even Diana try out more form-fitting, skin-tight spandex shorts and glamorous Versace looks. Take a look back at those ensembles and more of her best style moments over the years, from her carefully red-and-white ensemble on a state visit to Canada to her technicolor bikini while on holiday in France, here.
December 1980
Princess Diana Archive
December 1980

Princess Diana outside her flat in Coleherne Court, London, December 1980. Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images.

Tim Graham
February 1981

Princess Diana in a dress by Cojana with Prince Charles in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on the day they announced their engagement, February 1981. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Tim Graham
May 1981

Princess Diana with Prince Charles at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate, May 1981. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Tim Graham
June 1981

Princess Diana at a polo match in Windsor after the Ascot races, June 1981. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Kypros
April 1982

A pregnant Princess Diana during a trip to the Isles of Scilly, April 1982. Photo by Kypros/Getty Images.

Bettmann
June 1983

Princess Diana wearing the colors of Canada during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta, June 1983. Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images.

Princess Diana Archive
June 1983

Princess Diana in a Smith's Lawn sweater with Prince Charles at a polo meeting at Windsor, June 1983. Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images.

Princess Diana Archive
October 1985

Princess Diana at the Melbourne airport, October 1985. Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images.

Anwar Hussein
1985

Princess Diana on holiday in the south of France, 1985. Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage.

Tim Graham
May 1985

Princess Diana in a Bruce Oldfield dress during a visit to Venice, May 1985. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Tim Graham
July 1986

Princess Diana outside Highgrove with her son Harry, July 1986. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Georges De Keerle
August 1987

Princess Diana on holiday in Majorca, Spain, August 1987. Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Tim Graham
November 1987

Princess Diana at a Berlin Opera House gala performance in a gown by Catherine Walker, November 1987. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Tim Graham
November 1987

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the Munich Opera House, November 1987. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Princess Diana Archive
October 1988

Princess Diana at a state reception in Melbourne, October 1988. Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images.

Georges De Keerle
November 1988

Princess Diana in a Catherine Walker gown at a dinner at the British Embassy in Paris during her official visit to France, November 1988. Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Georges De Keerle
March 1989

Princess Diana in a Catherine Walker suit and a Philip Somerville hat in Kuwait City, United Arab Emirates during her official tour of the Gulf States, March 1989. Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Georges De Keerle
March 1989

Princess Diana at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, March 1989. Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Tim Graham
July 1989

Princess Diana in a dress by Catherine Walker at the London Coliseum for a performance of Swan Lake by the Bolshoi Ballet, July 1989. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Julian Parker
July 1989

Princess Diana at Claridges for a state banquet, July 1989. Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images.

Tim Graham
September 1989

Princess Diana with her sons William and Harry at Wetherby School on Harry's first day, September 1989. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Georges De Keerle
May 1990

Princess Diana in Budapest during her official visit to Hungary, May 1990. Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Princess Diana Archive
July 1992

Princess Diana and her son Harry at Windsor Chapel for the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor and art dealer Tim Taylor, July 1992. Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images.

Princess Diana Archive
June 1994

Princess Diana in a gown by Christina Stambolian at the Serpentine Gallery in London, June 1994. Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images.

Anwar Hussein
September 1995

Princess Diana with her sons William and Harry on the day Harry joined Eton, September 1995. Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage.

Anwar Hussein
November 1995

Princess Diana in a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt at the Chelsea Harbour Club in London, November 1995. Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage.

Tim Graham
October 1996

Princess Diana at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute dinner dance in Sydney, October 1996. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Antony Jones
May 1997

Princess Diana at the Chelsea Harbour Health Club in London, May 1997. Photo by Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images.

Anwar Hussein
June 1997

Princess Diana in a Jacques Azagury dress at the English National Ballet performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in London, June 1997. Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images.

