Priyanka Chopra's Gunmetal Eyeshadow Tops the Week's Best Beauty Looks

This year's Billboard Music Awards proved to be a night to remember for Priyanka Chopra , who walked the red carpet in gunmetal eyeshadow and deep rose lips before heading to in-laws Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's surprise Las Vegas wedding (officiated by an Elvis impersonator, no less). Also going for glam this week was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who posed in a low bun and soft matte shades, and Jasmine Tookes, who matched her lips to her fuchsia jacket. The models Raquel Zimmermann and Sonny Turner went for looks that were decidedly more low-key, both opting for natural glows, while Josephine Skriver kicked it up a notch by adding two messy french braids. Also this week: FKA twigs sports golden ringlets, Alexa Chung poses in a red lip, and Nina Dobrev makes the case for middle-parted waves. Here, a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.