Proenza Schouler Brings Downtown New York to Paris Haute Couture

With its Spring 2018 ready-to-wear show, Proenza Schouler inaugurated the new class of American designers who have moved from New York Fashion Week to Paris Couture. Last season, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez announced, like peers Laura and Kate Mulleavy of Rodarte, that they were breaking with protocol, collapsing pre-seasons and main collections, and showing in the French fashion capital. Proenza's first Parisian collection didn't disappoint on the French front: In addition to the ruffles, florals, and asymmetrical details that have been staples of their look for seasons now, McCollough and Hernandez also punctuated the collection with distinctly couture elements, like frothy tiered dresses, marabou embellishments, and exaggerated pointy-toed shoes worthy of a French courtesan. After last season's extremely New York-cool collection, it was a fresh start for the American duo. As McCollough told Vogue at the show, all this Parisian detail came thanks to the work of French artisans who collaborated on the collection. See the Proenza Schouler Spring 2018 collection's New York meets Paris aesthetic from every angle, here.
Credit
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler&#39;s couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Photo by Lucie Rox for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.

Proenza SchoulerParis CoutureSpring 2018