Proenza Schouler Brings Downtown New York to Paris Haute Couture

Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.
Backstage before the presentation of Proenza Schouler's couture collection, presented in Paris during Paris Haute Couture spring/summer 2018.