Kaia Gerber in Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
Detail of Liya Kebede in Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
Detail from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
Julia Nobis in Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
Detail from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
Detail of Hanne Gaby Odiele in Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
Detail from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
Detail from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2017 for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
Detail of Lexi Boling in Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
Detail from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
Detail from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2017.
Detail from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Fatoue Jobe in a look from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Detail from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Detail of a look from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
A look from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Detail of Liya Kebede in a look from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Detail of Freja Beja Erichsen in Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Detail of Natalie Westling in Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Detail of a look from Raf Simons's fall/winter 2018 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, February 2018.
Detail of Kaia Gerber in Raf Simons's spring/summer 2019 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2018.
A look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2019 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2018.
Detail from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2019 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2018.
Detail of Doutzen Kroes in Raf Simons's spring/summer 2019 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2018.
Detail of Juliane Gruner in Raf Simons's spring/summer 2019 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2018.
Fernando Albaladejo in a look from Raf Simons's spring/summer 2019 collection for Calvin Klein Collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, September 2018.