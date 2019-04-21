In The Mood For...

On Easter Sunday, Celebrate the Holy Communion Between Scripture and Style Easter Sunday does not simply connote imagery of pastel pinks, robin's egg blues, bunnies, and chocolates. In fact, Easter could probably be considered the most emo celebration of all of the Christian holidays, with the crux of it being an observance of Jesus rising from the dead, not just to re-enter the annals of the living, but to ascend to a higher plane. When you think about it, the history behind Easter—and the accompanying visual symbolism of crucifixion, sacrifice, and resurrection—is pretty hardcore. In terms of fashion, Easter style also tends to be quite dainty, with the common inclusion of floral hats and pearls as accessories to wear to church (or brunch). But there is always space for the communion between chic style and scripture, as demonstrated by these divine photos taken straight from the pages of W.