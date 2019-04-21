In The Mood For...

On Easter Sunday, Celebrate the Holy Communion Between Scripture and Style

Easter Sunday does not simply connote imagery of pastel pinks, robin's egg blues, bunnies, and chocolates. In fact, Easter could probably be considered the most emo celebration of all of the Christian holidays, with the crux of it being an observance of Jesus rising from the dead, not just to re-enter the annals of the living, but to ascend to a higher plane. When you think about it, the history behind Easter—and the accompanying visual symbolism of crucifixion, sacrifice, and resurrection—is pretty hardcore. In terms of fashion, Easter style also tends to be quite dainty, with the common inclusion of floral hats and pearls as accessories to wear to church (or brunch). But there is always space for the communion between chic style and scripture, as demonstrated by these divine photos taken straight from the pages of W.
Fendi&#39;s black viscose and elastin jersey bodysuit, at Fendi nationwide, 800.FENDI.NY. Fendi belt; Jimmy Choo shoes.
1/20

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, March 2005.

2/20

Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for W Magazine, November 2016.

3/20

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, August 2016.

4/20

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2005.

5/20

Photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2016.

6/20

Karlie Kloss photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, October 2010.

7/20

Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for W Magazine, November 2016.

8/20

Bjork photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2017.

9/20

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2013.

10/20

Photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, April 2013.

11/20

Photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2019.

12/20

Photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, October 2015.

13/20

Photograph by Steven Klein for W Magazine, August 2009.

14/20

Gigi Hadid photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2015.

15/20

Ola Rudnicka photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, April 2014.

16/20

Photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, August 2015.

17/20

Margot Robbie photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2019.

18/20

Joan Smalls photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2015.

19/20

Photographed by Jamie Jawkesworth for W Magazine, March 2016.

20/20

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, August 2016.

Keywords

In The Mood ForMoodboardEaster