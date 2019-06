Rihanna and Jake Gyllenhaal Make a Pretty Strong Case for Moving to London

Did you know Rihanna has been living in London for the past year? Most people didn't, at least not until her cover interview in the New York Times magazine last month, where she revealed that she's been low-key staying across the pond while she ideated products for Fenty and the rest of her many business endeavors — somehow managing to elude paparazzi in the process, all over Europe. And why not settle across the pond? It seems like it has also worked out well for Jake Gyllenhaal , who spent roughly a year of his life in the city while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home with Tom Holland and Zendaya . In fact, Gyllenhaal is set to return to the West End (for the first time in 18 years) with Annaleigh Ashford to lead Sunday in the Park with George on stage. (Meanwhile, Holland has been running around town in that Spidey suit .) If these two loving London life won't convince you to take a trip to the U.K., then what will? Plus, with the Royal Ascot finishing up, and Wimbledon coming up around the corner in a couple weeks, there's no better time to at least consider it.