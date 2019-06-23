Destination: London

Rihanna and Jake Gyllenhaal Make a Pretty Strong Case for Moving to London

Did you know Rihanna has been living in London for the past year? Most people didn't, at least not until her cover interview in the New York Times magazine last month, where she revealed that she's been low-key staying across the pond while she ideated products for Fenty and the rest of her many business endeavors — somehow managing to elude paparazzi in the process, all over Europe. And why not settle across the pond? It seems like it has also worked out well for Jake Gyllenhaal, who spent roughly a year of his life in the city while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home with Tom Holland and Zendaya. In fact, Gyllenhaal is set to return to the West End (for the first time in 18 years) with Annaleigh Ashford to lead Sunday in the Park with George on stage. (Meanwhile, Holland has been running around town in that Spidey suit.) If these two loving London life won't convince you to take a trip to the U.K., then what will? Plus, with the Royal Ascot finishing up, and Wimbledon coming up around the corner in a couple weeks, there's no better time to at least consider it.
Rihanna didn&#x27;t publicly confirm that she&#x27;d been living in London for a year until May 2019, but the fans who spotted this Sainsbury&#x27;s bag in her Instagram Story were already tipped off to the truth.
Photo by @badgalriri.
Rihanna didn't publicly confirm that she'd been living in London for a year until May 2019, but the fans who spotted this Sainsbury's bag in her Instagram Story were already tipped off to the truth.

Photo by @jakegyllenhaal.
Jake Gyllenhaal joked about photoshopping out his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars during their London press tour in June 2019.

Photo by @duckiethotofficial.
Fenty model Duckie Thot turned up at a London Cartier party in June 2019 (and sparked some rumors that she might be dating Liam Payne).

Photo by @jheneaiko.
In between trips to Hawaii, Jhene Aiko stopped off in London in June 2019.

Photo by @zendaya.
In June 2019, Zendaya showed up in London with red hair, leading fans to believe she just revealed a major Spider-Man: Far Fom Home plot point.

Photo by @rizahmed.
Riz Ahmed and Noomi Rapace shared a selfie moment at the Victoria and Albert Museum during the Dior summer party.

Photo by @emmaleebunton.
It was a tale of two Emmas (Stone and Bunton) at the Spice Girls concert in June 2019.

Photo by @lilyjamesofficial.
Of course, Lily James is a Spice Girls fan too.

Photo by @joancollinsdbe.
Dame Joan Collins attended the Royal Ascot in June 2019.

Photo by @mimixumusic.
Mimi Xu and Beth Ditto attend a Cartier party in London in June 2019.

Photo by @russelltovey.
Russell Tovey took a group selfie at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London during the Dior summer party in June 2019.

Photo by @erykahbadu.
Erykah Badu took a cryptic selfie (captioned with Frank Ocean lyrics) after her June 2019 concert at London's 02 Arena.

Photo by @ralphlauren.
Ralph Lauren was presented with the knighthood insignia by Prince Philip in a private ceremony in London on June 20, 2019.

