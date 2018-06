There was no lack of star power at last night's CFDA Awards , with everyone from Oprah to Kim Kardashian showing up for the so-called Oscars of fashion . But perhaps the coolest table in the sea of celebrities? The crew who arrived with Sies Marjan designer Sander Lak, all clad in his colorful wares: Laura Harrier, Julia Garner, Bria Vinaite , Lineisy Montero, and Børns. Also at the table? Roberto Rossellini , the model son of Isabella Rossellini, who captured the entire evening exclusively for W. It was a notably fun group to begin with, but after Lak took home the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent? Well that's when the party really began. Here, an insider look at the ceremony, courtesy of Rossellini.