Party People

Can We Hope For A Robyn Louis Vuitton Campaign?

Robyn, one of our greatest popstars, has certainly had her share of major fashion moments over the years, from that fuzzy sweater in the "Call Your Girlfriend" to her recent collaboration with Björn Borg. But this week may have been the singer's most high fashion week yet: after attending the 2019 Met Gala with Louis Vuitton, she attended the house's 2020 Cruise show at JFK airport's TWA terminal, alongside Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nina Dobrev, and plenty other A-Listers, who post-show headed to MoMa PS1 to snack on Roberta's pizza and The Meatball Shop meatball. Also this week, Michael Kors celebrated his new London store with Kate Moss, and Gucci launched their beauty line. Here, a look at the best parties of the week.
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show
Nicholas Hunt
1/14

Nicolas Ghesquiere and Robyn attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt
2/14

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.

Brian Ach
3/14

Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.

Brian Ach
4/14

Nina Dobrev attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.

Presley Ann
5/14

Cardi B performs onstage as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

David M. Benett
6/14

Michael Kors and Kate Moss attend a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse opening on May 9, 2019 in London, England.

David M. Benett
7/14

Gemma Arterton and Gemma Chan attend a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse opening on May 9, 2019 in London, England.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
8/14

Alexander Skarsgard attends COS Celebrates Partnership With Dia Art Foundation At Dia:Beacon Spring Benefit.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
9/14

Kris Jenner attends the Carine Roitfeld Parfum launch in New York City.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
10/14

Gigi Hadid attends the Carine Roitfeld Parfum launch in New York City.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
11/14

Stella Maxwell attends the Carine Roitfeld Parfum launch in New York City.

Hagop Kalaidjian, Madison McGaw,
12/14

Dani Miller attends the Gucci beauty lipstick launch at the Doubles Club in New York City.

Hagop Kalaidjian, Madison McGaw,
13/14

Florence Welch and Alessandro Michele attend the Gucci beauty lipstick launch at the Doubles Club in New York City.

Hagop Kalaidjian, Madison McGaw,
14/14

Jared Leto attends the Gucci beauty lipstick launch at the Doubles Club in New York City.

Keywords

Robyn