Can We Hope For A Robyn Louis Vuitton Campaign?

Nicolas Ghesquiere and Robyn attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.
Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.
Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.
Nina Dobrev attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on May 08, 2019 in New York City.
Cardi B performs onstage as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Kors and Kate Moss attend a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse opening on May 9, 2019 in London, England.
Gemma Arterton and Gemma Chan attend a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse opening on May 9, 2019 in London, England.
Alexander Skarsgard attends COS Celebrates Partnership With Dia Art Foundation At Dia:Beacon Spring Benefit.
Kris Jenner attends the Carine Roitfeld Parfum launch in New York City.
Gigi Hadid attends the Carine Roitfeld Parfum launch in New York City.
Stella Maxwell attends the Carine Roitfeld Parfum launch in New York City.
Dani Miller attends the Gucci beauty lipstick launch at the Doubles Club in New York City.
Florence Welch and Alessandro Michele attend the Gucci beauty lipstick launch at the Doubles Club in New York City.
Jared Leto attends the Gucci beauty lipstick launch at the Doubles Club in New York City.