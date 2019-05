Can We Hope For A Robyn Louis Vuitton Campaign?

Robyn, one of our greatest popstars, has certainly had her share of major fashion moments over the years, from that fuzzy sweater in the "Call Your Girlfriend" to her recent collaboration with Björn Borg . But this week may have been the singer's most high fashion week yet: after attending the 2019 Met Gala with Louis Vuitton, she attended the house's 2020 Cruise show at JFK airport's TWA terminal, alongside Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nina Dobrev, and plenty other A-Listers, who post-show headed to MoMa PS1 to snack on Roberta's pizza and The Meatball Shop meatball. Also this week, Michael Kors celebrated his new London store with Kate Moss, and Gucci launched their beauty line. Here, a look at the best parties of the week.