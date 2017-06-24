Florian Seefried/Getty Images
1/11
- This Oden Wilson two-piece ensemble, which Murphy wore for the 2009 Life Ball, gets bonus points for originality: an ankle-skimming overcoat layered over a jacket in the same fabric, worn backwards to give the illusion that it's a dress.
Simone Joyner/Getty Images
2/11
- If you're going to fascinator, it had better be neon, à la Murphy playing at the Roundhouse in London, May 2015.
Didier Messens/Getty Images
3/11
- Skip the color entirely and go instead for textures—Murphy couldn't go wrong at the 2016 Sziget Festival in black-on-black fringe, silk, and a bonnet. The sunglasses certainly don't hurt—more '80s Madame Butterfly than Lady Gaga.
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
4/11
- Channel your inner Pierette or Pierot in color-blocked stretch pants and an an extra bold ruff collar. A flying saucer hat never hurt, either, as Murphy demonstrated perfoming in Manchester, England, November 2008.
C Brandon/Getty Images
5/11
- A neon cloche pairs well with anything—including pinstripes and a sculptural cloak with one or two arms, depending on your mood. At her Eventim Apollo performance, Murphy wore it both ways.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
6/11
- A cone-shaped tulle cape makes even more of a statement when paired with jeans and pumps. Murphy stole the show during her performance at Viktor & Rolf's Spring 2010 ready-to-wear show in Paris, France.
Ollie Millington/Getty Images
7/11
- Róisín Murphy, the literal woman in the moon, added another example of her superb eye for headwear at the BBC 6 Music Festival in Bristol, England, February 2016.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
8/11
- You never know when an extra claw and an extra head might come in handy—even when the claw's on your head and the head is that of a dog. Pair with jeans for a more casual, daytime look, à la Murphy at the Mansion, New York, October 2008.
Frank Hoensch/Getty Images
9/11
- Though beaked masks were once an ominous accessory worn primarily by doctors treating plague patients circa 1700, Murphy proved during a performance in Berlin, Germany, in November 2015, particularly long-nosed versions of the mask can also make a chic accessory.
Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
10/11
- Animal-inspired accessories never go out of style, and work even better when layered. See, for example, Murphy's feather mask, perched on her forehead, and her capelet of raccoon tails, worn during the Torhout-Werchter Festival in Belgium, March 2004.
Venturelli/Getty Images
11/11
- Three times the mask, three times the Pride. This is the ultimate Murphy look to channel for this weekend's Pride festivities, first worn at her appearance at the Goldea The Roman Night celebration for the new Bulgari fragrance—alongside Bella Hadid—in Rome, Italy, May 2017.