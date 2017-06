Over more than two decades on stage, Irish art pop pioneer Róisín Murphy has cultivated not only a repertoire of danceable hits, but also an enviable wardrobe of hats, masks, cloaks, and dresses. Her roaming eye for fashion adds another dimension to her performances; her costumes—include frequent changes throughout her set—are as much a part of the show as anything else. She wears extra appendages, extra faces, animal familiars sprouting from her bodice. Often brightly hued and always avant garde, Murphy's looks have also evolved with each successive album, from the experimental Overpowered phase to her latest effort, Take Her Up to Monto, whose look (hard hats and utilitarian workwear) was inspired in part by the predominantly Irish workers—"navvys," as they're known—helping to construct London's constant architectural growth. This weekend, Murphy will return to American shores once more, playing in the three-day Pride Island festival alongside Tegan & Sara, Years & Years, Patti LaBelle, and more. On this occasion, and to celebrate Pride month, we rank a few of Murphy's most extravagant, ostentatious looks—looks you'd be well-advised to channel for Pride. You, like Murphy, might even stand a chance of upstaging Bella Hadid