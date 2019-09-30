Rosalía arrives to The Latin Recording Academy's 2017 Person of The Year Gala held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the Glamour Magazine Awards photocall at Ritz hotel on December 12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends Vogue 30th Anniversary Party at Casa Velazquez on July 12, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the YVES SAINT LAURENT THE SLIM Rouge PurCouture party photocall at Santona Palace in Madrid on October 6, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the 'Icon Awards 2018' photocall at Real Tapestry Factory on October 10, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends during 'LOS40 Music Awards' 2018 at WiZink Center on November 2, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía backstage during the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía poses in the press room during the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía Vila attends the Goya Cinema Awards 2019 during the 33rd edition of the Goya Cinema Awards at Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones FIBES on February 02, 2019 in Seville, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía is seen at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía poses backstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía poses with awards in the press room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosalía attends the Burberry September 2019 show during London Fashion Week, on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.