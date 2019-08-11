Best of Beauty

Rosalia's Louis Vuitton Nails, Kylie Jenner's Birthday Look, and More of This Week's Best Beauty on Instagram

Social media may be posing more questions than answers lately—from “why is everyone suddenly drinking spiked seltzer?” to “what exactly is TikTok?”—but for endless beauty inspiration, look no further than your Instagram feed. Somewhere between her drunk makeup tutorial and celebrating her birthday, Kylie Jenner shared a snap of bold pink and green shadow from her newest collection. Rihanna also sported a slime smoke in Barbados, with makeup artist Priscilla Ono adding very on-trend pearl accents to the outer corners. Speaking of, Fenty's newest face Tommy Genesis showed off the perfect crimson lip for fall. SZA debuted a gorgeous red afro via selfie, while FKA twigs rocked mahogany locks of her own. Orange beauty was still going strong, with Elsa Hosk wearing creamsicle shades and Jordyn Woods pairing tangerine nails with minimal makeup. Also: Priyanka Chopra's icy blue eyeliner, Dua Lipa’s highlighter, and more of this week’s best beauty, here.
Peep Rosalia&#x27;s Louis Vuitton themed blue tips in Chicago. Courtesy of Instagram.
A closeup of Rosalia's nails by Ash Crowe. Courtesy of Instagram.

SZA shared a new do on social media. Courtesy of Instagram.

Pricilla Ono created a pearl-encrusted slime smoke for Rihanna. Courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner plugged her newest palette. Courtesy of Instagram.

Tommy Genesis wore a matte red lip. Courtesy of Instagram.

Dua Lipa rocked a fresh face and blinding highlight. Courtesy of Instagram.

Pati Dubroff posted a throwback of Priyanka's bright cat-eye. Courtesy of Instagram.

Jordyn Woods wore a mismatched manicure. Courtesy of Instagram.

Elsa Hosk sported soft oranges on her lips, lids and cheeks. Courtesy of Instagram.

FKA twigs was "pirate AF" with red braids and a neutral eye. Courtesy of Instagram.

