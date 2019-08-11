Peep Rosalia's Louis Vuitton themed blue tips in Chicago. Courtesy of Instagram.
A closeup of Rosalia's nails by Ash Crowe. Courtesy of Instagram.
SZA shared a new do on social media. Courtesy of Instagram.
Pricilla Ono created a pearl-encrusted slime smoke for Rihanna. Courtesy of Instagram.
Kylie Jenner plugged her newest palette. Courtesy of Instagram.
Tommy Genesis wore a matte red lip. Courtesy of Instagram.
Dua Lipa rocked a fresh face and blinding highlight. Courtesy of Instagram.
Pati Dubroff posted a throwback of Priyanka's bright cat-eye. Courtesy of Instagram.
Jordyn Woods wore a mismatched manicure. Courtesy of Instagram.
Elsa Hosk sported soft oranges on her lips, lids and cheeks. Courtesy of Instagram.
FKA twigs was "pirate AF" with red braids and a neutral eye. Courtesy of Instagram.