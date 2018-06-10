Rosie Huntington-Whitely wears a messy up-do for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jasmine Sanders wears a striking blue eye for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jordann Dunn wears a deep plum lip for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Constance Jablonski wears neon blue highlights for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Gigi Hadid wears a red lip for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Josephine Skriver wears a purple lip for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Hailey Baldwin wears a blue wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez wears a dark smoky eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Emma Stone wears a bright red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Yara Shahidi wears dark grey eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.