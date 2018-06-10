Rosie Huntington Whitely's "Full '90s Supermodel" Look, Hailey Baldwin's Blue Bob, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

There was perhaps no hotter ticket this week than the 2018 CFDA Awards, which drew out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and even Oprah to celebrate this year's best fashion. But what is fashion without some bold beauty to match it? This year, the model set went all out with their hair and makeup, including Rosie Huntington Whitely, who donned what she called "full '90s supermodel" with a loose up-do. Jasmine Sanders and Constance Jablonski both went for the blues, as the former opted for some bright blue shadow, and the latter adding streaks to her naturally blonde hair. Also going blue? Hailey Baldwin, who showed off a striking new wig after revealing she was missing her rose gold hair from the Met Gala. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Rosie Huntington-Whitely wears a messy up-do for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Rosie Huntington-Whitely wears a messy up-do for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jasmine Sanders wears a striking blue eye for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jordann Dunn wears a deep plum lip for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Constance Jablonski wears neon blue highlights for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gigi Hadid wears a red lip for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Josephine Skriver wears a purple lip for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin wears a blue wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez wears a dark smoky eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Emma Stone wears a bright red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Yara Shahidi wears dark grey eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

