"Just mesmeric," is how Sarah Ferguson described her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew in a 2011 TV interview that has been recirculating lately, on the cusp of her younger daughter Princess Eugenie's own royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, which takes place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this Friday, where Meghan and Harry also married . Of course, Fergie's rose-tinted 2011 sound bite came after much hardship, scandal, and her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew, after which followed years of Ferguson being dragged by the British tabloids and snubbed by the royal family . Things seem to be looking up for ex-black sheep, though; Ferguson was invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding in May, and has been reportedly very much involved in the planning of the royal affair taking place this week. Not to mention that there has been much talk of her and Prince Andrew, with whom she's always remained very close, remarrying in the near future (plus, Queen Elizabeth II has always been fond of Fergie, which certainly counts for something). Here, let's relive her 1986 wedding in 15 photos, before it all went to hell and back.