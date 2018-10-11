Andrew and Sarah, the Duke and Duchess of York, return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage after their wedding on July 23, 1986 in London, England.. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey, London, for Buckingham Palace after attending the wedding of Prince Andrew to Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on their way to Westminster Abbey for the wedding of their son, the Duke of York, to Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Prince William sits in Westmister Abbey for the wedding of Prince Andrew, Duke of York to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Sarah Ferguson on the arm of her father Major Ronald Ferguson, traversing the royal blue carpet in Westminster Abbey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The wax work model of Royal bride, Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, at London's famous tourist attraction Madame Tussauds on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The newly created Duke of York and his bride, the Duchess of York, walk past members of the Royal family as they leave Westminster Abbey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of York leave Westminster Abbey after their marriage. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The Duke of York seals his marriage to Sarah Ferguson with a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and wave at their wedding on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A thoughtful Prince William, with bridesmaid Laura Fellowes, at Westminster Abbey for the marriage of Sarah Ferguson to his uncle Prince Andrew. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Estrella Martinez, Stuart Aston, and Pillar Martinez keeping warm outside Buckingham Palace before the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A fan of the Royal Family in London for the wedding of Andrew and Sarah, the Duke and Duchess of York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The Duke and Duchess of York(Andrew and Sarah) kiss after their wedding surrounded by fellow members of the British Royal family on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The Duke And Duchess Of York in a carriage with union jack flags, balloons and a teddy bear On their wedding day on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.