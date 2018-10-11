Reliving Sarah Ferguson's 1986 Royal Wedding to Prince Andrew in 15 Photos

"Just mesmeric," is how Sarah Ferguson described her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew in a 2011 TV interview that has been recirculating lately, on the cusp of her younger daughter Princess Eugenie's own royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, which takes place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this Friday, where Meghan and Harry also married. Of course, Fergie's rose-tinted 2011 sound bite came after much hardship, scandal, and her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew, after which followed years of Ferguson being dragged by the British tabloids and snubbed by the royal family. Things seem to be looking up for ex-black sheep, though; Ferguson was invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding in May, and has been reportedly very much involved in the planning of the royal affair taking place this week. Not to mention that there has been much talk of her and Prince Andrew, with whom she's always remained very close, remarrying in the near future (plus, Queen Elizabeth II has always been fond of Fergie, which certainly counts for something). Here, let's relive her 1986 wedding in 15 photos, before it all went to hell and back.
Andrew and Sarah, the Duke and Duchess of York, return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage after their wedding on July 23, 1986 in London, England.. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The Prince and Princess of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey, London, for Buckingham Palace after attending the wedding of Prince Andrew to Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on their way to Westminster Abbey for the wedding of their son, the Duke of York, to Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Prince William sits in Westmister Abbey for the wedding of Prince Andrew, Duke of York to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sarah Ferguson on the arm of her father Major Ronald Ferguson, traversing the royal blue carpet in Westminster Abbey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The wax work model of Royal bride, Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, at London's famous tourist attraction Madame Tussauds on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The newly created Duke of York and his bride, the Duchess of York, walk past members of the Royal family as they leave Westminster Abbey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of York leave Westminster Abbey after their marriage. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The Duke of York seals his marriage to Sarah Ferguson with a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and wave at their wedding on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

A thoughtful Prince William, with bridesmaid Laura Fellowes, at Westminster Abbey for the marriage of Sarah Ferguson to his uncle Prince Andrew. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Estrella Martinez, Stuart Aston, and Pillar Martinez keeping warm outside Buckingham Palace before the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

A fan of the Royal Family in London for the wedding of Andrew and Sarah, the Duke and Duchess of York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The Duke and Duchess of York(Andrew and Sarah) kiss after their wedding surrounded by fellow members of the British Royal family on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

The Duke And Duchess Of York in a carriage with union jack flags, balloons and a teddy bear On their wedding day on July 23, 1986 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

