Selena Gomez wears graphic liner and a bold lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Sophie Turner wears a high ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Christina Aguilera wears a crystal-encrusted eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Sara Sampaio wears a bright red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Taylor Hill wears blue eyeshadow and mascara. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Elsa Hosk wears a peach lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Victoria Beckham wears a bare face. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jessica Alba wears a half-up retro hairstyle. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Pritanka Chopra wears bold eyeliner and highlighter. Photo courtesy of Instagram.