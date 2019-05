When it comes to red carpet glamour, you can't get much better than the Cannes Film Festival —and that extends beyond the couture gowns. This year, stars went above and beyond in the beauty department, showing off some truly bold and daring beauty looks in the South of France. Selena Gomez paired a serious cat-eye with a red lip, while Taylor Hill made a convincing case for blue eyeshadow and matching lashes. Elsewhere, Sophie Turner showed off a long high ponytail a la Ariana Grande, which was commemorated with an Instagram video lip-syncing to the singer's "7 Rings." Here, a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.