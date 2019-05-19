Best of Beauty

Selena Gomez's Graphic Liner, Sophie Turner's Major Ponytail, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

When it comes to red carpet glamour, you can't get much better than the Cannes Film Festival—and that extends beyond the couture gowns. This year, stars went above and beyond in the beauty department, showing off some truly bold and daring beauty looks in the South of France. Selena Gomez paired a serious cat-eye with a red lip, while Taylor Hill made a convincing case for blue eyeshadow and matching lashes. Elsewhere, Sophie Turner showed off a long high ponytail a la Ariana Grande, which was commemorated with an Instagram video lip-syncing to the singer's "7 Rings." Here, a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.
Selena Gomez wears graphic liner and a bold lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
1/9

Selena Gomez wears graphic liner and a bold lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/9

Sophie Turner wears a high ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/9

Christina Aguilera wears a crystal-encrusted eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/9

Sara Sampaio wears a bright red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/9

Taylor Hill wears blue eyeshadow and mascara. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/9

Elsa Hosk wears a peach lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/9

Victoria Beckham wears a bare face. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/9

Jessica Alba wears a half-up retro hairstyle. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/9

Pritanka Chopra wears bold eyeliner and highlighter. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords