After earning a nomination for Best Dance Recording for their song "Drinkee" at the Grammy Awards in February , making their Coachella debut in April, traveling to the Antibes to appear on a Cannes Lions panel with director Lee Daniels in June, and then heading to Japan to play a series of shows on the other side of the world, the New York-based electronic duo Sofi Tukker made their way back home to play the Panorama festival this weekend. After their own set, musicians Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern plunged into the thick of the crowd to take in the acts on the main stage, where Vince Staples , Nick Murphy, and Tame Impala later played. And as they made their way from their own set to the sprawling festival lawn, and, finally, returning to their greenroom for a stretching break to close the night, they brought a disposable camera along to document all the sights. See the Panorama Festival from the exclusive vantage of a musician, here.