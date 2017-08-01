Sofi Tukker Captures All the Behind-the-Scenes Sights of the Panorama Festival

After earning a nomination for Best Dance Recording for their song "Drinkee" at the Grammy Awards in February, making their Coachella debut in April, traveling to the Antibes to appear on a Cannes Lions panel with director Lee Daniels in June, and then heading to Japan to play a series of shows on the other side of the world, the New York-based electronic duo Sofi Tukker made their way back home to play the Panorama festival this weekend. After their own set, musicians Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern plunged into the thick of the crowd to take in the acts on the main stage, where Vince Staples, Nick Murphy, and Tame Impala later played. And as they made their way from their own set to the sprawling festival lawn, and, finally, returning to their greenroom for a stretching break to close the night, they brought a disposable camera along to document all the sights. See the Panorama Festival from the exclusive vantage of a musician, here.
Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker at the media tent during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.
Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker at the media tent during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker backstage during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker backstage during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker on stage during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker on stage during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker backstage along the East River during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker backstage along the East River during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker backstage along the East River during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker among the crowd during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker among the crowd during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker among the crowd during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker on their way to the main stage at sunset during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker on their way to the main stage at sunset during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker take a stretching break after the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker back in the greenroom during the Panorama Festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

