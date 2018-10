Sofia Richie's Pink Hair, Emily Ratajkowski's Pinned Curls, and More of This Week's Best Beauty Moments on Instagram

There's no better excuse for experimenting with your look than Halloween, and Instagram was abuzz with actors and models doing just that in the week leading up to the holiday. Sofia Richie seemingly couldn't wait to play dress-up, posing for a picture while wearing a curly pink wig paired with a sultry smokey eye and matching bra. Lily Collins also went for a high-drama hairstyle, tying her hair back in a sleek updo complete with face-framing strands, while Emily Ratajkowski wore hair set in pin curls. For Adwoa Aboah, it was all about the eyes, and the model took inspiration from her cheeky crystal earrings by swiping her lid with silver glitter. Also this week: Tracee Ellis Ross rocks an orange lip, Hari Nef wears royal blue shadow, and Yara Shahidi goes for geometric orange lids. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.