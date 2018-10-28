Best of Beauty

Sofia Richie's Pink Hair, Emily Ratajkowski's Pinned Curls, and More of This Week's Best Beauty Moments on Instagram

There's no better excuse for experimenting with your look than Halloween, and Instagram was abuzz with actors and models doing just that in the week leading up to the holiday. Sofia Richie seemingly couldn't wait to play dress-up, posing for a picture while wearing a curly pink wig paired with a sultry smokey eye and matching bra. Lily Collins also went for a high-drama hairstyle, tying her hair back in a sleek updo complete with face-framing strands, while Emily Ratajkowski wore hair set in pin curls. For Adwoa Aboah, it was all about the eyes, and the model took inspiration from her cheeky crystal earrings by swiping her lid with silver glitter. Also this week: Tracee Ellis Ross rocks an orange lip, Hari Nef wears royal blue shadow, and Yara Shahidi goes for geometric orange lids. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Photo of Sofia Richie.
Sofia Richie experiments with a dusty pink wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski can rock anything, even hair set up in pins. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Duckie Thot glows in a smokey eye and deep wine lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lily Collins wears a sleek updo to the GO Campaign Gala. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Yara Shahidi gets creative in a coordinating bright orange lip and geometric eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hari Nef shows off her royal blue shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Adwoa Aboa pairs her tongue-in-cheek earring with grungy glitter eyes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Shay Mitchell goes full on glam in a sleek middle part and flawless skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Tracee Ellis Ross rocks an orange lip in an oceanside selfie. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel rocks her fuchsia fur with a cat eye and beachy waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

