Solange's Yellow Shadow Tops the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Solange wears a wash of yellow shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Karlie Kloss sports glossy peach lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
FKA Twigs shows off ringlets. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Alexa Chung rocks a messy updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Winnie Harlow poses in a smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Khloe Kardashian wears her usual glam. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Leomie Anderson sports copper shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Tessa Thompson rocks vibrant purple shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Busy Philipps wears a bright red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Shay Mitchell rocks warm neutral shades. Photo courtesy of Instagram.