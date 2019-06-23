Solange's Yellow Shadow Tops the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Tessa Thompson has made waves on the press circuit for her out-there stylistic choices while promoting Men in Black: International, but her beauty looks are also not to be missed. Thompson snapped a selfie on her way to the MTV Movie & TV awards, showing off vibrant violet shadow paired with a pompadour. Solange is also unopposed to a bold eye moment, and the singer was all smiles this week while sporting a wash of bright yellow shadow and glossy lips. The actress Shay Mitchell opted for a more low-key look of all-over warm neutrals, and Busy Philipps rocked a matte red lip. Ever the cool girl, Alexa Chung paired diamonds and black tie gown with a messy updo, while FKA Twigs let a few ringlets peek out from beneath her hoodie. Here, a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.
Photo of Solange.
1/10

Solange wears a wash of yellow shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/10

Karlie Kloss sports glossy peach lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/10

FKA Twigs shows off ringlets. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/10

Alexa Chung rocks a messy updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/10

Winnie Harlow poses in a smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/10

Khloe Kardashian wears her usual glam. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/10

Leomie Anderson sports copper shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/10

Tessa Thompson rocks vibrant purple shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/10

Busy Philipps wears a bright red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/10

Shay Mitchell rocks warm neutral shades. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

BeautyCelebrity BeautySolangeBusy PhilippsAlexa Chung