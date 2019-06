Solange's Yellow Shadow Tops the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Tessa Thompson has made waves on the press circuit for her out-there stylistic choices while promoting Men in Black: International, but her beauty looks are also not to be missed. Thompson snapped a selfie on her way to the MTV Movie & TV awards, showing off vibrant violet shadow paired with a pompadour. Solange is also unopposed to a bold eye moment, and the singer was all smiles this week while sporting a wash of bright yellow shadow and glossy lips. The actress Shay Mitchell opted for a more low-key look of all-over warm neutrals, and Busy Philipps rocked a matte red lip. Ever the cool girl, Alexa Chung paired diamonds and black tie gown with a messy updo, while FKA Twigs let a few ringlets peek out from beneath her hoodie. Here, a look at the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.