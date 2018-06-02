Destination on Instagram

Why the South of France is Still a Hot Spot for It Girls, Models, and Musicians

It's been weeks since the Festival de Cannes had its run, and days since the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix and the Memorial Day weekend trips celebrities took to pose on boats and beaches in the south of France, yet the Mediterranean Midi remains a hot spot. And there's a good reason most celebrities have extended their luxurious stays in various southern French towns—the 2019 resort collections of luxury brands are turning all of France into their own runways. The Provence region is still swarming with models, It girls, and musicians as they attend the various cruise shows near the coast. Some made their way to Alyscamps, a famous ancient Roman cemetery located in Arles that doubled as the site of the Gucci Cruise 2019 show, where Elton John performed for the crowd; others opted to bask in the sun near the medieval Saint-Paul-de-Vence village for Louis Vuitton. There is really nowhere better for a countryside retreat than the south of France, and A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, and Emma Stone prove it.
A$AP Rocky and Elton John pose together backstage in Alyscamps for the Gucci Cruise 2019 show in May 2018.
Photo by @eltonjohn.
1/10

A$AP Rocky and Elton John pose together backstage in Alyscamps for the Gucci Cruise 2019 show in May 2018.

Photo by @fannybourdettedonon.
2/10

Only a French It girl like Fanny Bourdette-Donon could make this bathtub moment look chic.

Photo by @lauraharrier.
3/10

Laura Harrier, Sienna Miller, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Emma Stone take a break during Louis Vuitton's Cruise show.

Photo by @salmahayek.
4/10

Salma Hayek and Carolina Crescentini took a selfie with A$AP Rocky during Elton John's performance at the Gucci Cruise 2019 show.

Photo by @sokothecat.
5/10

Soko snapped a selfie before the Gucci Cruise 2019 show in Arles, France.

Photo by @sophiet.
6/10

Sophie Turner took a moment to pose in the middle of the Louis Vuitton Cruise show in southern France.

Photo by @isabelle.huppert.
7/10

Isabelle Huppert observed the art at Fondation Maeght amidst the Louis Vuitton Cruise show.

Photo by @bellahadid.
8/10

Bella Hadid has a silly moment with some pasta sauce in the south of France.

Photo by @harinef.
9/10

Hari Nef and Jeremy O. Harris together in Arles, France before the Gucci Cruise 2019 show.

Photo by @gucci.
10/10

Saoirse Ronan backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 show in Alyscamps.

Keywords

Destination On InstagramSouth Of France