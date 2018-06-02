Why the South of France is Still a Hot Spot for It Girls, Models, and Musicians

A$AP Rocky and Elton John pose together backstage in Alyscamps for the Gucci Cruise 2019 show in May 2018.
Only a French It girl like Fanny Bourdette-Donon could make this bathtub moment look chic.
Laura Harrier, Sienna Miller, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Emma Stone take a break during Louis Vuitton's Cruise show.
Salma Hayek and Carolina Crescentini took a selfie with A$AP Rocky during Elton John's performance at the Gucci Cruise 2019 show.
Soko snapped a selfie before the Gucci Cruise 2019 show in Arles, France.
Sophie Turner took a moment to pose in the middle of the Louis Vuitton Cruise show in southern France.
Isabelle Huppert observed the art at Fondation Maeght amidst the Louis Vuitton Cruise show.
Bella Hadid has a silly moment with some pasta sauce in the south of France.
Hari Nef and Jeremy O. Harris together in Arles, France before the Gucci Cruise 2019 show.