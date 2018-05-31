Resort 2019

Resort 2019: See All the Best Looks from Gucci, Chanel, and More

Though fashion week in Paris may appear to be the most glamorous of all the events that fashion jetsetters flock to (and hope to be invited to), the most covetable invite is to globe-trot around the world at the behest of the world's most famous fashion houses, to take in each brand's individual resort show. This season, Chanel took us on a cruise smack in the middle of the Grand Palais, and Dior whisked guests away to the Domaine de Chantilly, where female rodeo riders dashed their horses among ornate dresses. Louis Vuitton always presents its resort shows at the most important architectural gems, (an Oscar Niemeyer–designed museum in Rio de Janeiro, an I.M. Pei–designed museum in Kyoto, and the Bob Hope house in Palm Springs have all provided elaborate backdrops for Nicolas Ghesquière's shows in the past), and this year was no exception, with guests taking in the collection at the Fondation Maeght's sculpture garden. Not one to be outdone, Gucci's Alessandro Michele invited fashion insiders and guests like A$AP Rocky to the Roman necropolis of Arlescamps, France, where his models charted a course around a burial ground among waist-high flames. Although much is to be made about the grand locations and daring pyrotechnics, there was some great fashion too. Here are the best looks of the resort season so far.
Chanel
Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais into a cruise ship at port, and what more fitting of a theme to kick off the resort season. Nautical-inspired looks, complete with white tights, paraded around La Causa, and then Lagerfeld himself invited everyone on board for a post-show cocktail.

Dior

As female Mexican rodeo riders galloped around an area at the Domaine de Chantilly, France, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented lace, embroidered, and animal-inspired looks for Dior's resort show.

Louis Vuitton

Many of the Louis Vuitton resort exits pushed house codes further by including great tailoring, strong shoulders, and mixed prints; this sheer robe with metallic embroidery and beading is sure to be on the front-row actresses' wish list for future red-carpet outings.

GUCCI

Alessandro Michele does seem to love a dramatic show, and this resort outing was no different. His beloved mixed prints, vintage flair, sequins, and denim all made the mark, but the final bridal look felt equal parts enticing and ghostly in the old Roman burial grounds outside of Arles, France.

Prada

Miuccia Prada brought her resort collection stateside, much to the delight of the New York–based fashion crowd. The show itself was a throwback to some of her best prints, motifs, and nylon accessories of the '90s, a favorite of which was the first exit, a minimal take on '90s Prada.

Givenchy

For Clare Waight Keller's first resort showing for Givenchy, she drew upon her British roots, Japanese motifs inspired by a recent trip, and '80s style shoulders. While this deep-orange lace dress is stunning, chances are many women still are dreaming of the royal wedding dress, custom designed (and kept secret!) by Waight Keller for Meghan Markle.

Valentino

Pierpaolo Piccioli has been playing with the Valentino logo for a couple of seasons now, most notably dropping all the vowels from the house name and splashing “VTLN” on everything from tees to fur. This season, Piccioli has created cheeky printed dresses of all lengths that play with the logo’s lettering, while some more formal looks feature embroidered and beaded V's in varying sizes for a graphic effect.

Oscar de la Renta

Sorbet shades proved popular at the Oscar de la Renta resort show in New York—and also across the pond, where the elegant Doria Ragland, mother of the royal bride, wore a pale green ensemble from Oscar for her daughter Meghan Markle's big day.

Bottega Veneta

Tomas Maier's resort collection included a bevy of prints, with this geo-print dress and leopard spot coat topping the list.

Roberto Cavalli

Paul Surridge dreamed up a plenty of prints for Roberto Cavalli's resort collection, and a mash of orchids and tropical fauna was a getaway-appropriate change to the house's favored zebra stripes and leopard spots.

