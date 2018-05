Resort 2019: See All the Best Looks from Gucci, Chanel, and More

Though fashion week in Paris may appear to be the most glamorous of all the events that fashion jetsetters flock to (and hope to be invited to), the most covetable invite is to globe-trot around the world at the behest of the world's most famous fashion houses, to take in each brand's individual resort show. This season, Chanel took us on a cruise smack in the middle of the Grand Palais, and Dior whisked guests away to the Domaine de Chantilly, where female rodeo riders dashed their horses among ornate dresses. Louis Vuitton always presents its resort shows at the most important architectural gems , (an Oscar Niemeyer–designed museum in Rio de Janeiro, an I.M. Pei–designed museum in Kyoto, and the Bob Hope house in Palm Springs have all provided elaborate backdrops for Nicolas Ghesquière's shows in the past), and this year was no exception , with guests taking in the collection at the Fondation Maeght's sculpture garden. Not one to be outdone, Gucci's Alessandro Michele invited fashion insiders and guests like A$AP Rocky to the Roman necropolis of Arlescamps, France, where his models charted a course around a burial ground among waist-high flames . Although much is to be made about the grand locations and daring pyrotechnics, there was some great fashion too. Here are the best looks of the resort season so far.