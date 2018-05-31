Resort 2019: See All the Best Looks from Gucci, Chanel, and More

Pierpaolo Piccioli has been playing with the Valentino logo for a couple of seasons now, most notably dropping all the vowels from the house name and splashing “VTLN” on everything from tees to fur. This season, Piccioli has created cheeky printed dresses of all lengths that play with the logo’s lettering, while some more formal looks feature embroidered and beaded V's in varying sizes for a graphic effect.