Resort 2019: See All the Best Looks from Gucci, Chanel, and More

Karl Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais into a cruise ship at port, and what more fitting of a theme to kick off the resort season. Nautical-inspired looks, complete with white tights, paraded around La Causa, and then Lagerfeld himself invited everyone on board for a post-show cocktail.
As female Mexican rodeo riders galloped around an area at the Domaine de Chantilly, France, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented lace, embroidered, and animal-inspired looks for Dior's resort show.
Many of the Louis Vuitton resort exits pushed house codes further by including great tailoring, strong shoulders, and mixed prints; this sheer robe with metallic embroidery and beading is sure to be on the front-row actresses' wish list for future red-carpet outings.
Alessandro Michele does seem to love a dramatic show, and this resort outing was no different. His beloved mixed prints, vintage flair, sequins, and denim all made the mark, but the final bridal look felt equal parts enticing and ghostly in the old Roman burial grounds outside of Arles, France.
Miuccia Prada brought her resort collection stateside, much to the delight of the New York–based fashion crowd. The show itself was a throwback to some of her best prints, motifs, and nylon accessories of the '90s, a favorite of which was the first exit, a minimal take on '90s Prada.
For Clare Waight Keller's first resort showing for Givenchy, she drew upon her British roots, Japanese motifs inspired by a recent trip, and '80s style shoulders. While this deep-orange lace dress is stunning, chances are many women still are dreaming of the royal wedding dress, custom designed (and kept secret!) by Waight Keller for Meghan Markle.
Pierpaolo Piccioli has been playing with the Valentino logo for a couple of seasons now, most notably dropping all the vowels from the house name and splashing “VTLN” on everything from tees to fur. This season, Piccioli has created cheeky printed dresses of all lengths that play with the logo’s lettering, while some more formal looks feature embroidered and beaded V's in varying sizes for a graphic effect.
Sorbet shades proved popular at the Oscar de la Renta resort show in New York—and also across the pond, where the elegant Doria Ragland, mother of the royal bride, wore a pale green ensemble from Oscar for her daughter Meghan Markle's big day.
Tomas Maier's resort collection included a bevy of prints, with this geo-print dress and leopard spot coat topping the list.
Paul Surridge dreamed up a plenty of prints for Roberto Cavalli's resort collection, and a mash of orchids and tropical fauna was a getaway-appropriate change to the house's favored zebra stripes and leopard spots.