Your Spring Fashion Shopping Guide: 20 Must-Haves to Buy Now

Every season has it's must-have pieces. And this spring, fashion is all about investing in a classic trench coat, wearing pastels (including new favorites like lavender), and snagging the latest It bags from Givenchy and Chloé, fashion houses where two inspiring women designers have brought new energy. There are also more playful items, like the oversize Louis Vuitton Archlight shoe, a logo-mania-loving bag from Balenciaga, or a transparent PVC bag. Here are the 20 must-have pieces to buy now.
Created by Clare Waight Keller for her first season as the head of Givenchy, the GV3 is sure to be the It bag of spring. Givenchy leather and suede bag, $2,190, barneys.com.
Update your look for spring with the season's must-have, a classic trench. H&M beige trench, $70, hm.com.

Eve is the new denim brand on the block that's creating a big buzz, and its signature is beautiful raw denim. Eve jeans, $295, modaoperandi.com.

Logo-mania is here to stay, so invest in a wallet or bag emblazoned with your favorite brand's moniker. Balenciaga mini-wallet, $350, balenciaga.com.

Plastic was a hit on the spring runways. MM6 clear PVC bag, $275, needsupply.com.

Without a doubt, the Louis Vuitton Archlight is the sneaker of the season. Louis Vuitton sneakers, $1,090, louisvuitton.com.

Danse Lente is a new London-based label that creates bags in interesting shapes, offering a perfect wardrobe refresh. Danse Lente bag, $425, needsupply.com.

You're never ready for spring without a new pair of sunnies. Oliver Peoples cat-eye sunglasses, $335, farfetch.com.

Pastels for spring may seem like nothing new, but they were a huge trend on the runways, with lavender and pale blue taking the lead. Marni blouse, $1,050, themodist.com.

Update your spring wardrobe with new romantic touches from up-and-coming label Brock Collection. Brock Collection pastel floral top, $1,290, farfetch.com.

This is the bucket bag meets basket bag hybrid you never knew you needed. Sensi Studio netted straw tote, $210, modaoperandi.com.

A pastel take on millennial pink feels so right for spring. Gucci blouse, $1,100, farfetch.com.

Shine and sequins were another big idea on the spring runways, with plenty of options for all those summer weddings you're bound to attend. No. 21 dress, $2,235, neimanmarcus.com.

For those who prefer a more laid-back spring look, Acler's white denim skirt is just the wardrobe update you've been looking for. Acler skirt, $250, modaoperandi.

Hair ties, barrettes, and clips make for a chic, polished look. Lelet NY pearl ring barrette, $168, leletny.com.

Transitional jackets are so necessary at this time of year, and this version from Helmut Lang does the trick. Helmut Lang trench, $1,095, farfetch.com.

For the girl with a bohemian streak, try the Roy bag from Chloé, the newest bag from recently installed creative director Natasha Ramsay-Levi. Chloé bag, $2,299, farfetch.com.

Just in time for spring, Oscar de la Renta has collaborated with Morgenthal Frederics on a pair of retro sunglasses inspired by Audrey Hepburn's character in Funny Face. Oscar de la Renta x Morgenthal Frederics sunglasses, $2,495, oscardelarenta.com.

Bohemian, earthy fringe is having a big moment this season. Loewe striped scarf bag, $2,890, bergdorfgoodman.com.

For a laid-back look, snap up a pair of these sandals from new designer Carrie Forbes. Carrie Forbes raffia slides, $300, mytheresa.com.

