Every season has it's must-have pieces. And this spring, fashion is all about investing in a classic trench coat, wearing pastels (including new favorites like lavender), and snagging the latest It bags from Givenchy and Chloé , fashion houses where two inspiring women designers have brought new energy. There are also more playful items, like the oversize Louis Vuitton Archlight shoe, a logo-mania-loving bag from Balenciaga, or a transparent PVC bag. Here are the 20 must-have pieces to buy now.