Created by Clare Waight Keller for her first season as the head of Givenchy, the GV3 is sure to be the It bag of spring. Givenchy leather and suede bag, $2,190, barneys.com.
Update your look for spring with the season's must-have, a classic trench. H&M beige trench, $70, hm.com.
Eve is the new denim brand on the block that's creating a big buzz, and its signature is beautiful raw denim. Eve jeans, $295, modaoperandi.com.
Logo-mania is here to stay, so invest in a wallet or bag emblazoned with your favorite brand's moniker. Balenciaga mini-wallet, $350, balenciaga.com.
Plastic was a hit on the spring runways. MM6 clear PVC bag, $275, needsupply.com.
Without a doubt, the Louis Vuitton Archlight is the sneaker of the season. Louis Vuitton sneakers, $1,090, louisvuitton.com.
Danse Lente is a new London-based label that creates bags in interesting shapes, offering a perfect wardrobe refresh. Danse Lente bag, $425, needsupply.com.
You're never ready for spring without a new pair of sunnies. Oliver Peoples cat-eye sunglasses, $335, farfetch.com.
Pastels for spring may seem like nothing new, but they were a huge trend on the runways, with lavender and pale blue taking the lead. Marni blouse, $1,050, themodist.com.
Update your spring wardrobe with new romantic touches from up-and-coming label Brock Collection. Brock Collection pastel floral top, $1,290, farfetch.com.
This is the bucket bag meets basket bag hybrid you never knew you needed. Sensi Studio netted straw tote, $210, modaoperandi.com.
A pastel take on millennial pink feels so right for spring. Gucci blouse, $1,100, farfetch.com.
Shine and sequins were another big idea on the spring runways, with plenty of options for all those summer weddings you're bound to attend. No. 21 dress, $2,235, neimanmarcus.com.
For those who prefer a more laid-back spring look, Acler's white denim skirt is just the wardrobe update you've been looking for. Acler skirt, $250, modaoperandi.
Hair ties, barrettes, and clips make for a chic, polished look. Lelet NY pearl ring barrette, $168, leletny.com.
Transitional jackets are so necessary at this time of year, and this version from Helmut Lang does the trick. Helmut Lang trench, $1,095, farfetch.com.
For the girl with a bohemian streak, try the Roy bag from Chloé, the newest bag from recently installed creative director Natasha Ramsay-Levi. Chloé bag, $2,299, farfetch.com.
Just in time for spring, Oscar de la Renta has collaborated with Morgenthal Frederics on a pair of retro sunglasses inspired by Audrey Hepburn's character in Funny Face. Oscar de la Renta x Morgenthal Frederics sunglasses, $2,495, oscardelarenta.com.
Bohemian, earthy fringe is having a big moment this season. Loewe striped scarf bag, $2,890, bergdorfgoodman.com.
For a laid-back look, snap up a pair of these sandals from new designer Carrie Forbes. Carrie Forbes raffia slides, $300, mytheresa.com.