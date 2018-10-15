10 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now

Nothing is more satisfying that getting in on a trend early, and for spring, there are already 10 trends worth shopping even before the first snow falls. Incorporate the love for retro-ugly florals into your fall wardrobe routine, and you won't be disappointed. Embrace the spring collections' bohemian, nomadic vibes by wearing paisley and patchwork skirts and dresses before you can buy that beautiful Loewe piece. Tempted by spring's dedication to the tie-dye trend? While we love the Paco Rabanne purple tie dye top that walked the runway, you can also nab an amazing one at your local surf shop, or even Amazon. The animalia trend (zebra stripes, leopard spots, cheetah prints) is not going anywhere any time soon, so make the most of it and go for a spotted coat, which can easily take you from fall's brisk chill to spring's sunny days.
The '80s are still in full swing for spring, but acid wash denim is the news here, as seen at the Isabel Marant show.

Buy the trend now: Rag & Bone jeans, $119, farfetch.com.

The craze for animal spots and stripes is insatiable, and Balenciaga offered another great reason to buy into this trend for spring.

Buy the trend now: Michael Michael Kors coat, $326, farfetch.com.

Tie Dye is officially all the rage for Spring (we saw a ton of it during resort shows, too), and a favorite was this Paco Rabanne purple tie dye tee.

__Buy the trend now:__Koloa Surf, $14, amazon.com.

Florals are certainly not new for spring, but next season it is all about retro floral prints, as seen at the Dries Van Noten show.

Buy the trend now: Kenzo dress, $1,020, farfetch.com.

For spring, it is all about the top handle bag, like this new style debuted at the Choé show.

Buy the trend now: Edie Parker bag, $1,395, bergdorfgoodman.com.

Much of the fashion mood for spring is bohemian and nomadic, like this patchwork Loewe dress, featuring paisleys. Buy the trend now: 3.1 Phillip Lim paisley skirt, $1,076, farfetch.com.

Though we have seen feathers trending for a few seasons, there is no stopping its momentum, especially at the spring Valentino show.

Buy the trend now: 16Arlington top, $476, farfetch.com.

Shorts are the new skirt for spring, and we loved a safari style look with cargo pockets, like this version at Hermès.

Buy the trend now: Chloé shorts, $895, farfetch.com.

Indulge in your party girl side with a set of crystal dangling earrings, as seen at the Christopher Kane show.

Buy the trend now: Alessandra Rich earrings, $395, modaoperandi.com.

Channel the spring Gucci collection with a pair of shield sunglasses, which will protect against winter's elements as well as spring sunshine.

Shop the trend now: Dior sunglasses, $440, farfetch.com.

