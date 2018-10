10 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now

Nothing is more satisfying that getting in on a trend early, and for spring, there are already 10 trends worth shopping even before the first snow falls. Incorporate the love for retro-ugly florals into your fall wardrobe routine, and you won't be disappointed. Embrace the spring collections' bohemian, nomadic vibes by wearing paisley and patchwork skirts and dresses before you can buy that beautiful Loewe piece. Tempted by spring's dedication to the tie-dye trend? While we love the Paco Rabanne purple tie dye top that walked the runway, you can also nab an amazing one at your local surf shop, or even Amazon. The animalia trend (zebra stripes, leopard spots, cheetah prints) is not going anywhere any time soon, so make the most of it and go for a spotted coat, which can easily take you from fall's brisk chill to spring's sunny days.