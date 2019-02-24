Suki Waterhouse's Signature Shag, Zendaya's Braids, and More in the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Suki Waterhouse stood out while presenting at the Brit Awards this week, pairing her signature shag with shimmering eyeshadow. While Dua Lipa's look at the same event was fairly pared back, she opted for a more dramatic silver cat-eye at the after party. Also across the pond, the model Adwoa Aboah sported lavender eyeshadow while walking the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week. Stateside, Nina Dobrev turned up the drama with a deep red wine-colored lip while attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards, and Chloë Grace Moretz kept it simple with a subtle smokey eye at the New York premiere of her new film, Greta. Also this week: Kiko Mizuhara wore a retro ponytail, Emma Roberts went brunette, and Zendaya showed off highlighted cheekbones and braids. A look at all the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.
Suki Waterhouse sports her signature shag before the Brit Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Emma Roberts goes brunette. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kiko Mizuhara pairs a retro pony with winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Adwoa Aboah wears matte lavender eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Nina Dobrev rocks a deep wine lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rowan Blanchard goes for an unexpected yellow smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Zendaya wears braids paired with highlighted cheekbones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Dua Lipa sports a dramatic silver cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Stephanie Shepherd channels the '90s in lined lips and matte eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Chloë Grace Moretz keeps it simple with a subtle smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Beauty On InstagramSuki WaterhouseZendaya