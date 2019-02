Suki Waterhouse stood out while presenting at the Brit Awards this week, pairing her signature shag with shimmering eyeshadow. While Dua Lipa's look at the same event was fairly pared back, she opted for a more dramatic silver cat-eye at the after party. Also across the pond, the model Adwoa Aboah sported lavender eyeshadow while walking the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week . Stateside, Nina Dobrev turned up the drama with a deep red wine-colored lip while attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards, and Chloë Grace Moretz kept it simple with a subtle smokey eye at the New York premiere of her new film, Greta. Also this week: Kiko Mizuhara wore a retro ponytail, Emma Roberts went brunette, and Zendaya showed off highlighted cheekbones and braids. A look at all the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.