Shop the Best Beach-Ready Summer Beauty Products

Longing for the sense of utter relaxation you experienced during your last relaxing beach vacation? Us, too. Channel your best beach getaway vibes with these essential summer beauty products, all derived from the salt and sea and everything in between. While coconuts may remind you of beachside pina coladas, we’re lusting for the dynamic products derived from the fruit that nourish hair and skin. Algae and other marine microorganisms will help tone and moisturize, while volcanic clay, seaweed, and pearls all play a role in keeping your bod in tip-top summer shape. Perhaps our most favorite new beach-ready product is Ouai’s After Sun Body Soother, the brand’s first ever body product is a foam that on contact with skin fizzles, not unlike PopRocks, and promised to sooth sun-weary skin with aloe-infused bubbles and rose hip oil. We’re also fans of the beauty line by Francisco Costa, the former creative director of Calvin Klein, whose latest firming body oil is created from active ingredients native to the Amazon rainforest. It’s the next best thing to actually traveling to his lush home country of Brazil.
RMS Beauty
RMS Beauty

Take off your make-up, cleanse your face, and moisturize your body, all using just one product. The tropical coconut scent is a real win, too.

Buy now: RMS Beauty Raw Coconut Cream, $20, netaporter.com.

Herbivore Botanicals

Coconut and sea salt combine to leave hair with the perfect beachy wave, while the light scent of coconut and vanilla evoke an island vacation.

Buy now: Herbivore Botanicals Sea Mist Hair Texturizing Spray, $12, nordstrom.com.

Thirsty Girl

Influenced by skincare’s approach to utilizing the coconut’s moisturizing properties, Thirsty Girl offers a conditioning spray that fights frizz and hydrates the hair.

Buy now: Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Leave-In Conditioner, $28, igkhair.com.

One Ocean Beauty

One Ocean Beauty utilizes algae and marine microorganisms in many of their vegan products. This moisturizer increases elasticity, hydration, and works to reduce wrinkles.

Buy now: One Ocean Beauty Deep Sea Moisturizer, $82 netaporter.com.

Costa Brazil

This body oil is made from ingredients found within the Amazon rainforest, including Kaya Oil, which creator Francisco Costa had harvested specifically for his new line.

Buy now: Costa Brazil Kaya Jungle Firming Oil, $98, https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1178622/costa_brazil/kaya-jungle-firming-body-oil--100ml

Nor Just A*

Konjac sponges are quickly becoming a part of many womens’ beauty routines, including, according to some sources, Meghan Markle. We love this one from Not Just A* as it also features a volcanic clay that calms sensitive skin.

Buy now: Not Just A* face sponge, $16, [netaporter.com](https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1174072/not_just_a_/konjac-face-sponge---volcanic-clay](https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1174072/not_just_a_/konjac-face-sponge---volcanic-clay).

Ouai

Cucumber extract and Aloe lend their soothing properties to Jen Atkin’s first product outside of her uber popular hair care line.

Buy now: Ouai After Sun Body Soother, $25, sephora.com.

Orcé

Luminous Tahitian pearls can be found in the latest foundation from Orcé, a make-up brand that specializes in Asian complexions.

Buy now: Orcé Come Closer Foundation, $89, orcecosmetics.com.

Clarity

The seaweed in this Clarity cleanser helps your face and neck to feel fresh, healthy, and rejuvenated.

Buy now: Clarity Cleanse Daily cleanser, $32, clarityclinicalskincare.com.

Boscia

Sea water, red algae, and sea kelp take a starring role in Boscia’s new Mermaid Fire and Ice mask, which mimics the effects of cryotherapy.

Buy now: Boscia mask, $39, boscia.com

Kypris

This detoxifying clay mask exfoliates the skin and blends “forest, earth, and sea” to deep-clean skin and rid it of toxins.

Buy now: Kypris clay mask, $105, nordstrom.com.

Skyn Iceland

This hydrating peel-off mask from Skyn Iceland contains their signature blend of glacial water and red algae, and is as energizing and refreshing as it sounds.

Buy now: Skyn Iceland, $30, skyniceland.com.

