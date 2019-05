Shop the Best Beach-Ready Summer Beauty Products

Longing for the sense of utter relaxation you experienced during your last relaxing beach vacation? Us, too. Channel your best beach getaway vibes with these essential summer beauty products, all derived from the salt and sea and everything in between. While coconuts may remind you of beachside pina coladas, we’re lusting for the dynamic products derived from the fruit that nourish hair and skin. Algae and other marine microorganisms will help tone and moisturize, while volcanic clay, seaweed, and pearls all play a role in keeping your bod in tip-top summer shape. Perhaps our most favorite new beach-ready product is Ouai’s After Sun Body Soother, the brand’s first ever body product is a foam that on contact with skin fizzles, not unlike PopRocks, and promised to sooth sun-weary skin with aloe-infused bubbles and rose hip oil. We’re also fans of the beauty line by Francisco Costa, the former creative director of Calvin Klein, whose latest firming body oil is created from active ingredients native to the Amazon rainforest. It’s the next best thing to actually traveling to his lush home country of Brazil.