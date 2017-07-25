Shopping Guide

Protect Yourself From the Sun With These 10 Essential Summer Hats

The days of a baked-in tan signifying a healthy look are long gone. We are all well aware of how important it is to protect our skin from the sun's harmful rays, and this summer, the classic straw hat has become the breakout must-have for shielding your face. Unlike the floppy wide-brim straw hats of yore, the fashion pack has been embracing the new generation of straw hats that feature more structured shapes. For those taking more adventurous summer vacations, the classic L.L. Bean outdoor research run hat is a chic throw-back that also offers built-in UPF 50+ protection. For those who are more into making a statement over having an active adventure, there are plenty of hat options to choose from at Gucci. We especially loved the it raspberry-hued printed turban—for day, layer it under a straw hat, and for evening, add some jewelry and head off to the beach bar for cocktail hour.
Hamlin wears a Miu Miu dress, $2,725, miumiu.com; Communitie hat, $69, cumminitie.net. Photo by Adrian Mesko, styled by Nora Milch. Hair by Takashi Yusa at Melbourne Artists Management; makeup by Rommy Najor at SEE Management. Photo assistant: Miroslav Parushev. Fashion assistant: Colin Summers.

Filù Hats Mauritius hat, crafted from paper straw, and finished with a tonal-grey ribbon. The concealed wire-edge brim in sand-beige, $550, matchesfashion.com.

Gucci Tile printed raspberry-red silk twill turban with bold navy, red and orange tile print, and softly gathered knot at the front, $500, matchesfashion.com.

L.L.Bean broad-rimmed, lightweight, and breathable outdoor research run hat with built-in UPF 50+ protection and braided leather chin cord can be cinched to hold hat in place, $40, llbean.com.

Lola Hats 100% wheat straw "Short Strings" hat woven at crown and brim edge with lavender stripes, crown dent, slightly pinched sides in indigo, $225, barneys.com.

Albertus Swanepole Pascal 100% straw oversized hat with upturned brim and a stitched fold at the crown,wrapped light brown raffia band. Upturned brim with unfinished edge in light brown/ tan, $195, barneys.com.

Janessa Leone handmade 100% straw Chloe hat with wide brim and a tan leather band, and gold stud in olive green, $290, barneys.com.

100% Woven Straw Chinese Cooked Hat with lining made sustainably in the U.S.A, each purchase supports sustainable projects and education, $69, communitie.net.

Rag & Bone straw fedora with tonal knotted cord at the brim in black, $225, barneys.com.

Worth and Worth triple hand-dyed Ecuadorian Cuenca handwoven straw Sante Fe hat with frayed edge brim in brown indigo, $595, hatshop.com.

House of Lafayette handmade natural palm fiber Galagos hat with wide upturned brim, signature silver tone metal feather accent at side, crown dent, lightly pinched sides and self-ribbon in natural, $350, barneys.com.

