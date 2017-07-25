Protect Yourself From the Sun With These 10 Essential Summer Hats

Hamlin wears a Miu Miu dress, $2,725, miumiu.com; Communitie hat, $69, cumminitie.net. Photo by Adrian Mesko, styled by Nora Milch. Hair by Takashi Yusa at Melbourne Artists Management; makeup by Rommy Najor at SEE Management. Photo assistant: Miroslav Parushev. Fashion assistant: Colin Summers.
Filù Hats Mauritius hat, crafted from paper straw, and finished with a tonal-grey ribbon. The concealed wire-edge brim in sand-beige, $550, matchesfashion.com.
Gucci Tile printed raspberry-red silk twill turban with bold navy, red and orange tile print, and softly gathered knot at the front, $500, matchesfashion.com.
L.L.Bean broad-rimmed, lightweight, and breathable outdoor research run hat with built-in UPF 50+ protection and braided leather chin cord can be cinched to hold hat in place, $40, llbean.com.
Lola Hats 100% wheat straw "Short Strings" hat woven at crown and brim edge with lavender stripes, crown dent, slightly pinched sides in indigo, $225, barneys.com.
Albertus Swanepole Pascal 100% straw oversized hat with upturned brim and a stitched fold at the crown,wrapped light brown raffia band. Upturned brim with unfinished edge in light brown/ tan, $195, barneys.com.
Janessa Leone handmade 100% straw Chloe hat with wide brim and a tan leather band, and gold stud in olive green, $290, barneys.com.
100% Woven Straw Chinese Cooked Hat with lining made sustainably in the U.S.A, each purchase supports sustainable projects and education, $69, communitie.net.
Rag & Bone straw fedora with tonal knotted cord at the brim in black, $225, barneys.com.
Worth and Worth triple hand-dyed Ecuadorian Cuenca handwoven straw Sante Fe hat with frayed edge brim in brown indigo, $595, hatshop.com.
House of Lafayette handmade natural palm fiber Galagos hat with wide upturned brim, signature silver tone metal feather accent at side, crown dent, lightly pinched sides and self-ribbon in natural, $350, barneys.com.