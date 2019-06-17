The German fashion blogger Marie Von Behrens fell in love with Marrakech during a recent stay at Amanjena with her boyfriend. “When we entered the hotel it literally felt like we arrived in heaven.” It was a week of bliss tasting tagines, sampling spices, and getting lost wandering through the arches and passageways of Marrakech’s architectural wonders. Von Behrens beat the heat during day trips to the Yves Saint Laurent Museum and while perusing the medina with a rotation of dreamy long dresses, drapey blouses, and wide-legged pants. When she wasn’t sitting poolside or dining by candlelight at the hotel, you could find her chowing at plus61 or perusing Mustafa Blaui, her new spot for traditional Moroccan interior pieces. “From hand-blown glassware to beautiful rugs there’s something for everyone to take home.”
For the DJ-turned-fashion designer Peggy Gou, Bali is much more than a warm weather escape. “Before Bali, I didn’t really believe in spiritual energy, but I really felt it there,” explains the native South Korean, who heads to the Katamama Hotel each December to reflect on the past year and ring in the new one. “The Balinese people really believe that everything has a soul. I love their way of thinking.” Gou will take day trips to the ancient town of Ubud to explore temples and practice yoga and meditation. “I can really just let go of everything, cleanse, and be very meditative.”
As if a non-stop touring schedule and newly launched womenswear line called Kirin weren’t enough to keep her busy, Gou has added another job to her resume: interior designer. The Katamama is set to open a new property this year fronted by famed architect Rem Koolhaas, who asked Gou to help design one of the suites. “Once that is finished, there’s a chance I will be staying there from then on,” she says.
Ever since she can remember, the New York-based womenswear designer Rosie Assoulin has spent her summers in Asbury Park, New Jersey with her family for some seashore R&R. “The town is so charming, everyone lives on their porch, and it’s a little over an hour from Manhattan!” she explains. Convenience is key for the New York native, who is now doing double duty helming her namesake line as well as her newly launched contemporary label, By Any Other Name. While her priority is maximizing beach time, she will never skip a breakfast at Cardinal Provisions (“they make their own kombucha!”), or a cone of vegan ice-cream from Cookman Creamery. To unwind at day’s end, she takes her kids to a sunset boardwalk and drops by a vintage arcade before indulging with a cacao-infused tequila cocktail at Barrio Costero with her husband. “I didn’t choose Asbury Park," she says. "It chose me!”
Before wedding her husband in Tuscany, the Los Angeles-based fashion and wellness influencer Tara Sowlaty headed to Il Pellicano, the famed cliffside hotel in Porto Ercole, Italy. “The beach chairs alongside the rocky cliffs, the retro chic interiors, the spa, the fresh food —it’s perfection,” gushes Sowlaty, who does double duty as the co-founder of lifestyle company How You Glow and creative director of Maison Soba, a hair accessories company she launched last year. Throughout the week, Sowlaty picked up cooking and style tips, while indulging in Italian delights like truffled cacio e pepe, Aperol spritzes, and ocean sunsets. In honor of the special occasion ahead, the bride leaned into all white ensembles, sporting a Hunza G bathing suit that she paired with Hermés sandals and a Paravel weekender bag. “It was a glimmering example of the true La Dolce Vita.”
For Michelle Ranavat, vacation means re-connecting with her roots. The founder of Ranavat Botanics, an organic skincare line inspired by the beauty rituals of India, frequents her family’s hometown of Mumbai for a week of work and pleasure at the newly minted SOHO House overlooking the Arabian Sea. “I am always on a mission to uncover India’s lost beauty secrets,” says Ranavat, who can be found in Mumbai’s countryside markets sourcing saffron for her serums or searching for Kansa Wand, a sacred metal used to detoxify the skin. During her downtime, Ranavat will head to the beach, peruse local perfumeries in the Colaba neighborhood, or go textile hunting in Southern Mumbai. She’ll wrap her day with high tea at the Taj Hotel, decked out in coin pendants and a traditional Indian tunic. “India is always a dream vacation for me. My sons are starting to understand our culture—they love eating dosas and seeing cows roam the streets!”
Last August, philanthropist Gisela Niedzielski traded downhill slopes for uphill hikes, when she discovered her favourite ski town was even better in the summer. The founder of the Bibi Fund, one of the largest pediatric cancer charities in Europe, swears by the healing powers of Suvretta Haus in St. Moritz. “In the summer the lakes turn turquoise and the views are just magical.” Niedzielski relies on hiking and biking gear for her mountainous adventures with her husband and four-year-old twin girls, Stella and Bianca. Come dusk, she’ll outfit her girls in matching dresses, and slip into her favorite Fabrizio Viti loafers and Muzungu Sisters dress for a slice of truffle pizza at Chesa Veglia, St. Moritz’s cult pizzeria. “It’s the oldest house in town and has the coziest splintered wooden walls.”
For the perfect rustic and romantic getaway, celebrity wellness maven Amanda Bacon heads to Mankas Inverness Lodge in Marin, California for a week of cabining with her husband. Marin represents the values the L.A.-based superfood guru cultivates with Moon Juice, her holistic line of organic supplements, snacks, and skincare—namely, caring for the self and the earth. “It’s been my dream to live in Marin since my early twenties. The air, the light, the food growing from the ground, it all makes me feel whole and at home,” she explains. For Bacon, it's an annual body, mind, and soul retreat: She starts her day with a cinnamon bun (“they drop them fresh at your doorstep each morning!”) and heads to Bolinas Beach for lunch, followed by a surf session and a sunset hike around Tomales Bay. “It’s a special place for my husband and I.”
When athleisure designer Tyler Haney founded Outdoor Voices in 2012, she had no idea the price would be no vacation for seven years. So when Haney did decide to take a long-overdue and much needed break, the Texas native headed to her friend’s hotel, San Cristobal in Todos Santos, Mexico, with her BFF, boyfriend, and dog Juice (“Jugo this trip”). She packed light for the week-long siesta, rotating swim sets with OV shorts and workout dresses when she wanted to cover up. For Haney, the trip was an opportunity to unwind and re-set, which meant morning jogs, afternoon dips in the ocean with Juice, many margaritas, and reading Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist. “I came back with a new outlook that I’ve shared with Team OV.” Which is? “When everything is clear, everything is possible.”
