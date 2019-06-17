For the DJ-turned-fashion designer Peggy Gou, Bali is much more than a warm weather escape. “Before Bali, I didn’t really believe in spiritual energy, but I really felt it there,” explains the native South Korean, who heads to the Katamama Hotel each December to reflect on the past year and ring in the new one. “The Balinese people really believe that everything has a soul. I love their way of thinking.” Gou will take day trips to the ancient town of Ubud to explore temples and practice yoga and meditation. “I can really just let go of everything, cleanse, and be very meditative.”

As if a non-stop touring schedule and newly launched womenswear line called Kirin weren’t enough to keep her busy, Gou has added another job to her resume: interior designer. The Katamama is set to open a new property this year fronted by famed architect Rem Koolhaas, who asked Gou to help design one of the suites. “Once that is finished, there’s a chance I will be staying there from then on,” she says.