21 Dresses To Buy Now For All Of Your Summer Weddings

It is that time of the year again: love is in the air and wedding season is officially in full swing. Your summer Fridays are dedicated to heading off to that weekend’s reunion, and with that comes the inevitable, dooming, what to wear moment. Sure, there are some obvious don’ts as a guest—no black, no white, nothing to take away attention from the bride—but there are more options than just the classic cotton, floral dress (florals for a summer wedding? Groundbreaking). For your ultimate guide to the perfect ensemble, look no further. There are plenty of textures and patterns to play with this season: the charming flow-y slip dresses, strong statement colors, and shoulder-baring styles are sure to up-the-ante for any summer wedding from the beach bash or the farm soiree. Here is a look at some of our most fun, festive, and romantic dresses for your next wedding.
Lela Rose, Appliqued embroidered tulle dress, $2,250, net-a-porter.com.
Self-Portrait, One-shoulder cutout guipure lace midi dress, $545 [net-a-porter.com])(https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/889619/Self_Portrait/one-shoulder-cutout-guipure-lace-midi-dress)

Sea, Crochet-trimmed printed silk dress, $650, net-a-porter.com

Rebecca Vallance, Courtside off-the-shoulder ruffled guipure lace mini dress, $545, net-a-porter.com

Valentino, Floral-print lace-trimmed silk-chiffon dress, $6,400, matchesfashion.com

Nina Ricci, Polka-dot tulle dress, $2,483, matchesfashion.com

Erdem, Fabianna woven-cotton dress, $1,260, matchesfashion.com

Gucci, Josephine-print cotton-blend dress, $2,700, matchesfashion

Simone Rocha, Floral-print tulle and crepe de Chine dress, $2,141, matchesfashion.com

Temperly London, Pipe Dream Belt Silk Dress, $1795, modaoperandi.com

AlexaChung, Tiered floral-print cotton dress, $785, modaoperandi.com

Luisa Beccaria, Organdy printed silk gown, $5,995, modaoperandi.com

Alice + Olivia, Patty embellished cotton-canvas mini dress, $795, nordstrom.com

Chloe, Floral-print metallic fil coupe silk-gauze maxi dress, $3,950, net-a-porter.com

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Jenna floral-print devore silk-blend chiffon midi dress, $1,935, net-a-porter.com

Prada, Pleated floral-print silk-crepon midi dress, $4,180, net-a-porter.com

Anna Sui, Ruffled printed cotton and silk-blend mini dress, $530, net-a-porter.com

Rixo London, Camellia printed silk midi dress, $485, net-a-porter.com

Diane Von Furstenberg, Floral-print silk cepe de chine maxi dress, $500, net-a-porter.com

Chloe, Ruffle-trimmed handkerchief-hem silk dress, $4,995, matchesfashion.com

Caroline Constas, Gisele off the shoulder mini dress, $475, modaoperandi.com

