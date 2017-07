21 Dresses To Buy Now For All Of Your Summer Weddings

It is that time of the year again: love is in the air and wedding season is officially in full swing. Your summer Fridays are dedicated to heading off to that weekend’s reunion, and with that comes the inevitable, dooming, what to wear moment. Sure, there are some obvious don’ts as a guest—no black, no white, nothing to take away attention from the bride—but there are more options than just the classic cotton, floral dress (florals for a summer wedding? Groundbreaking). For your ultimate guide to the perfect ensemble, look no further. There are plenty of textures and patterns to play with this season: the charming flow-y slip dresses, strong statement colors, and shoulder-baring styles are sure to up-the-ante for any summer wedding from the beach bash or the farm soiree. Here is a look at some of our most fun, festive, and romantic dresses for your next wedding.