Every Friday is a summer Friday if you've got a famous last name. Unless you're Malia Obama , that is, who got a summer internship (sort of) like the rest of us. But if you're, say, Talita Von Furstenberg, the granddaughter of fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, or Ava Dash, the daughter of Rachel Roy and Damon Dash—both of whom recently graduated from high school and are quickly on their way to having modeling careers—then you're permanently OOO, but, of course, never off the grid.

Modeling is, perhaps, their most frequent occupation, but that doesn't take up every waking moment. Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee , for example, walked in the most recent Dolce & Gabbana men's show in Milan alongside Hillary Clinton's nephew, Tylor Clinton , but that doesn't mean he's fully booked for the whole summer. In fact, shortly after the show he flew on a private plane to Las Vegas to celebrate his 21st birthday with his model girlfriend, Pyper America Smith —who also happens to be Lucky Blue Smith's sister.

Anwar Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, and Paris Jackson are all also doing odd jobs this summer, and with paychecks of their own, they've got even more reason to hit the beach instead of starting a lemonade stand. Frances Bean Cobain , however, is busy making and selling art, but she's never been one to conform.

Below, see how ten celebrity scions are spending their summers on Instagram.

Who: Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

What he's up to: Summer love with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Talita Von Furstenberg, granddaughter of Diane Von Furstenberg.

What she's up to: Breaking the rules and taking pictures on the roof of Soho House in New York City.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Tylor Clinton, nephew of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

What he's up to: Taking a whole lot of selfies. But hey, he just started modeling, so it's good practice.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Ava Dash, daughter of Rachel Roy and Damon Dash.

What she's up to: Italy, followed by the Hamptons. Or was it the Hamptons, then Italy? Same thing.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain.

What she's up to: Selling their artwork faster than you can say, "teen spirit."

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.

What she's up to: Promoting pizza and peace.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Gaia Matisse, great-granddaughter of Henri Matisse.

What she's up to: Raving with Paris Hilton at her "Foam and Diamonds" party in Ibiza.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

What she's up to: Doing "normal" kid things, like going to Disney Land.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law.

What she's up toL Enjoying the good photo light of the English countryside.

Loading View on Instagram

Who: Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

What he's up to: Flying private with precious cargo.

Loading View on Instagram

