Taylor Swift's Red Carpet Return, Kylie Jenner's Gold Eyeshadow, And More of the Best Beauty Instagram of the Week

On Sunday night, at long last, Taylor Swift returned to the red carpet after a long two year absence for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Gone now are the days of bold red lips and curly ringlets, and in their place, a romantic, messy up-do and perfectly rose-hued lips. At the same ceremony, Jennifer Lopez opted for something a little more dramatic with a deep red lip. Also this week, Kylie Jenner resumed posting a bevy of selfies, including one standout moment that featured some truly note-worthy gold eyeshadow. Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret Angels showed off their glow—read: highlighter—all over the place, while Sarah Paulson continued to prove that she has the best bob in the business. Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford still manages to look timeless even without makeup and indulging in some self care. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Returning to the red carpet, Taylor Swift poses at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in a romantically messy up do and a rose-colored pout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
With perfectly tousled hair, Kylie Jenner poses for a casual car selfie with a look that lets her shimmering gold eyeshadow standout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

In the same week she released her new Card B collaboration "Dinero," Jennifer Lopez poses backstage at the 2018 Billboard Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Cindy Crawford dons a face mask. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lais Ribeiro and Jasmine Tookes pose on set for Victoria's Secret. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Amber Heard shows off a bold red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Martha Hunt shows off a smoky eye and nude lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sarah Paulson poses during press for Ocean's 8. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lucy Hale poses for a selfie. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Paris Jackson attends the Dior Cruise 2018 show. Photo courtesy of Instagram.