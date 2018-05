Taylor Swift's Red Carpet Return, Kylie Jenner's Gold Eyeshadow, And More of the Best Beauty Instagram of the Week

On Sunday night, at long last, Taylor Swift returned to the red carpet after a long two year absence for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Gone now are the days of bold red lips and curly ringlets, and in their place, a romantic, messy up-do and perfectly rose-hued lips. At the same ceremony, Jennifer Lopez opted for something a little more dramatic with a deep red lip. Also this week, Kylie Jenner resumed posting a bevy of selfies, including one standout moment that featured some truly note-worthy gold eyeshadow. Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret Angels showed off their glow—read: highlighter—all over the place, while Sarah Paulson continued to prove that she has the best bob in the business. Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford still manages to look timeless even without makeup and indulging in some self care. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.