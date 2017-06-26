Get the Look

This Summer, The Beguilded Is a Surprising Source of Style Inspiration Sofia Coppola's films are always a visual inspiration, and The Beguiled, a re-make of the 1971 film of the same name, is no exception. Starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning, The Beguiled's prim, gothic wardrobe and elaborate hairstyles is almost a character of its own. And, while the story takes place over a century ago, the film's clothing feels surprisingly relevant today: whites, pastels, delicate prints, voluminous flowy dresses, and structured blouses. Just in time for summer, here's a guide to dressing like the stars of The Beguiled.