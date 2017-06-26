Get the Look

This Summer, The Beguilded Is a Surprising Source of Style Inspiration

Sofia Coppola's films are always a visual inspiration, and The Beguiled, a re-make of the 1971 film of the same name, is no exception. Starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning, The Beguiled's prim, gothic wardrobe and elaborate hairstyles is almost a character of its own. And, while the story takes place over a century ago, the film's clothing feels surprisingly relevant today: whites, pastels, delicate prints, voluminous flowy dresses, and structured blouses. Just in time for summer, here's a guide to dressing like the stars of The Beguiled.
Credit
Zimmerman, Valour embroidered silk-crepon dress, $1,121, matchesfashion.com

Tabitha Simmons, Afton leather ankle boots, $895, net-a-porter.com

Christian SIriano, Ruffle trim shirt, $695, farfetch.com

Maje, Wrap-effect ruffled striped poplin midi skirt, $295, net-a-porter.com

Rachel Zoe, Belmont ruffled floral-print silk-chiffon maxi dress, $665, net-a-porter.com

Marc Jacobs, Ruffled cotton-poplin top, $295, net-a-porter.com

Filu Hats, Cordoba wheat-straw hat, $333, matchesfashion.com

Ellery, Sword long sleeve dress, $502, modaoperandi.com

Self-Portrait, Broderie anglaise cotton midi dress, $510, net-a-porter.com

Rosa Clara, lace trim tulle gloves, $125, Nordstrom.com

Prada, Pussy-bow cotton poplin shirt, $690, net-a-porter.com

Thierry Colson, Romane stripe-print cotton-voile skirt, $306, matchesfashion.com

Chloe, Tie-neck gathered silk crepe de Chine blouse, $1,395, matchesfashion.com

Lemaire, gathered-detail cotton dress, $546, matchesfashion.com

Acne Studios, Jensen leather boots, $560, matchesfashion.com

Alice + Olivia, Anika off-the-shoulder corded lace gown, $1,405, net-a-porter.com

Gucci, Bow-embellished flocked silk-organza gown, $6,800, net-a-porter.com

Helmut Lang, Ruffle-trimmed cotton shirt, $320, matchesfashion.com

Simone Rocha, Prince of Wales-checked ruffled skirt, $723, matchesfashion.com

See by Chloe, Ruffle-trimmed georgette dress, $575, matchesfashion.com

Anna Sui, Ruffle-trimmed embroidered printed silk-georgette blouse, $435, net-a-porter.com

Common Projects, Suede Chelsea boots, $525, net-a-porter.com

Sofia CoppolaElle FanningGet The Look