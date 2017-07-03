Happy Birthday, Tom!

Celebrating Tom Cruise's Birthday Through His Many Girlfriends and Hairstyles

It's fitting that Tom Cruise received his first Oscar nomination for Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July. As a movie star, Cruise has always symbolized all-American wholesomeness and good looks, traits he's put to good use in such patriotic films as Stone's biopic, Taps, Top Gun, and A Few Good Men. Also, his birthday is July 3. Though he made his film debut nearly 40 years ago and officially became a global superstar with Risky Business in 1983, he has remained a box office rainmaker, responsible for driving even duds like The Mummy to brisk business overseas. Through the years, he's taken on ever single genre, from coming of age stories to musical adaptations, and has tried on seemingly as many hair styles as he's had romantic interests, from Nicole Kidman to Penelope Cruz. So, today, celebrate Cruise's 54th and get an early start on Independence Day.
Tom Cruise File Photo
1/23

Tom Cruise in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

2/23

American actor Tom Cruise on the set of The Outsiders, directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola. (Photo by Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images)

3/23

Heather Locklear and Tom Cruise (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

4/23

Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

5/23

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers, New York, New York, October 12, 1986. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)

6/23

American actors Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

7/23

Tom Cruise during Showroom Stock SSA at Pocono Sports Car Grand Prix in Pocono, Pennsylvania, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

8/23

Tom Cruise arriving to Madonna and Sean Penn's wedding. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

9/23

Tom Cruise and Paul Newman at the 1994 Oscar Academy Awards. (Photo by Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

10/23

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise during 19th Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Award to Kirk Douglas at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

11/23

A candid portrait of American actor Tom Cruise in 1995 with long hair and a goatee, wearing a dark corduroy jacket. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

12/23

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage)

13/23

Tom Cruise (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

14/23

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

15/23

Tom Cruise (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

16/23

Actor Tom Cruise and actress Nicole Kidman arrive at the Academy Awards. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

17/23

Tom Cruise during "The Firm" Beverly Hills Screening on June 28, 1993 at The Academy in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

18/23

Tom Cruise (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

19/23

Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

20/23

Actor Tom Cruise arrives at the 2004 Film Independent's Spirit Awards. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

21/23

Actor Tom Cruise attends the premiere of "Valkyrie" at the Cinemex Santa Fe on February 5, 2009 in Mexico City. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

22/23

Actor Tom Cruise posing at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

23/23

Tom Cruise attends the European premiere of "Rock Of Ages" at Odeon Leicester Square on June 10, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)