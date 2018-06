The Tony Awards are Broadway's biggest night. Hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, the 2018 ceremony on Sunday night is slated to be a wild one—after all, this was the year that SpongeBob Squarepants made the transition from kid-friendly cartoon to family-friendly Broadway musical, and Mean Girls reinforced its cultural relevancy when Tina Fey adapted it for the stage. It only makes sense that in the past year, not only did the stars of Broadway themselves show up for one another in the audience, but major Hollywood celebrities made their pilgrimages to various New York theaters to see what all the fuss was about. It would appear that just about everyone from Beyoncé to Oprah to Harry Styles couldn't resist taking advantage of a backstage photo opportunity with Broadway's best and brightest. Since most people are not permitted to just waltz right backstage to shake hands with Bette Midler or Ben Platt, these celebrities had to share their run-ins on Instagram. Here, the best backstage moments from Tonys past.