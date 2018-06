It might seem like we've recently descended into an era of Broadway dominated not by theater's brightest stars, but by Hollywood's best known faces—and the intellectual property that they helped sell onscreen at some point. Just look at the repeat nominees for the 2018 Tony Awards this Sunday night: Frozen, Mean Girls , SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. But Broadway has its own galaxy of stars with their own gravity, and a movie actress—or a cultural totem like, say, Madonna , who presented at the 1988 Tonys after making her Broadway debut in Speed the Plow—are just shooting stars passing through the bright sky populated by the likes of Bernadette Peters, Angela Lansbury, Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, and more. Here, relive a little Tonys history with these pictures by longtime photographer on the scene Robin Platzer, who captured award show's most iconic figures breaking a leg on the big night.