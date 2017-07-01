The Ultimate Guide To Shopping White Dresses This Summer

W Magazine August 2016, Mert and Marcus, styled by Edward Enninful, “Cult Classics”
Opening Ceremony white anglaise baby-doll dress with lace trim and a gauzy under-layer, $450, openingceremony.com
Alaïa white knitted long-sleeve mini dress with a fit and flare silhouette and boat neckline, $4,620, net-a-porter.com
Zimmermann white mini shirtdress with gold buttons, bow tie collar and frilled-embellished cuffs and hem, $320, us.zimmermannwear.com
Rejina Pyo white wrinkled texture mini dress with a round neck and adjustable waist belt, $414, brownsfashion.com
Marni white mini sleeveless dress with ruffle embellishment and a v-neck back, $595, farfetch.com
Givenchy white and pale pink mini dress with a low v-neck collar, embellished with ruffles and a drawstring waist, $2,260, farfetch.com
Rag & Bone white mini shirt dress with a tie waist, hi lo hem, and front button detail, $450, saksfifthavenue.com
Doen white cotton long-sleeve mini dress with ruffle and button detailing, $285, shopdoen.com
LPA white silk mini dress with long sleeves, adjustable tie-waist and open back, $348, lpathelabel.com
Chloé white mini dress with a v-neck, butterfly short sleeves and elastic ties at the waist, $1,333, farfetch.com
Thierry Colson white pleated knee-length dress with a tie waist and rounded neckline, $765, shopsuperstreet.com
Staud white cotton midi-length dress with wide rolled sleeve cuffs and a full skirt, $275, staud.clothing.com
Self Portrait white embroidered cutout midi dress with lace trim inserts and flare skirt, $335, self-portrait-studio.com
Rebecca Vallance white midi dress with apron fitted top and pleated skirt, $649, rebeccavallance.com
Jil Sander white cotton midi dress with adjustable tie waist, scoop neckline, and short puffed sleeves, $1,520, modaoperandi.com
Burberry white lace embroidered mid length dress with decorative scalloped trims and a high-waist panel, $2,595, burberry.com
Ellery white mid length dress with shoulder cut-outs, a black necklace embellishment and high collar, $395, fwrd.com
Opening Ceremony white off-the-shoulder mid-length dress with elasticated bust and elbow-length sleeves, $348, openingceremony.com
Alexis white sleeveless dress with buttons down the front, v-neck and slide slit, $680, modaoperandi.com
N. 21 white midi dress with a cinched waist, keyhole back and flared tank sleeves, $602, farfetch.com
Miu Miu long white dress with embellished pink crystal flowers and short-sleeve rusched sleeves, $2,725, net-a-porter.com
Rosie Assoulin white long dress with a belted waist, puff sleeves, and a notched collar, $2,495, net-a-porter.com
Proenza Schouler white ruffled long length dress with a chest cutout and cinched waist, $1,590, farfetch.com
Alexander McQueen white long dress with blue floral detail, cutout shoulders, and ruffled hemline, $2,035, saksfifthavenue.com
Elizabeth and James white long ribbed dress with frill detailing and a v-neck collar, $595, revolve.com
Red Valentino white frill long panel dress with crochet detailing and necktie, $777, farfetch.com
Lisa Marie Fernandez white button down eyelet long slip dress with a tie-waist and flared skirt, $785, lisamariefernandez.com
Paule Ka long tailored poplin dress with short sleeves, a tie waist and topstitch detailing, $426, pauleka.com
J.W. Anderson maxi dress with a v-neck , elongated yellow sleeves with fitted cuffs, $2,100, modesens.com
Anna October long white dress with multi-colored trim, a tiered gem and open shoulder, $927, matchesfashion.com