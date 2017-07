The Ultimate Guide To Shopping White Dresses This Summer

As you find yourself in the heat of summer, you may feel that your wardrobe is in a bit of a drought. With heat waves and humidity comes the discomfort of finding something chic to wear without practically passing out. Luckily, one of the biggest trends of the season is something as easy and refreshing as white dresses, the perfect clean slate for your closet come the hot months of July and August. Seen everywhere on the runways from everyone from J.W. Anderson and Marni, to Givenchy and Jil Sander, breathe life into your summer wardrobe by adding this perfect palette cleanser to your repertoire. For the chillier evenings, look to long-sleeved options, which will be the perfect remedy for a summer breeze. Or for a day at a beach, opt for a gauzier option that will easily pull over your favorite bikini . Click through to find this summer’s best white summer dresses to shop now.