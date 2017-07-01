Shopping Guide

The Ultimate Guide To Shopping White Dresses This Summer

As you find yourself in the heat of summer, you may feel that your wardrobe is in a bit of a drought. With heat waves and humidity comes the discomfort of finding something chic to wear without practically passing out. Luckily, one of the biggest trends of the season is something as easy and refreshing as white dresses, the perfect clean slate for your closet come the hot months of July and August. Seen everywhere on the runways from everyone from J.W. Anderson and Marni, to Givenchy and Jil Sander, breathe life into your summer wardrobe by adding this perfect palette cleanser to your repertoire. For the chillier evenings, look to long-sleeved options, which will be the perfect remedy for a summer breeze. Or for a day at a beach, opt for a gauzier option that will easily pull over your favorite bikini. Click through to find this summer’s best white summer dresses to shop now.
Credit
W Magazine August 2016, Mert and Marcus, styled by Edward Enninful, “Cult Classics”
Opening Ceremony white anglaise baby-doll dress with lace trim and a gauzy under-layer, $450, openingceremony.com

Alaïa white knitted long-sleeve mini dress with a fit and flare silhouette and boat neckline, $4,620, net-a-porter.com

Zimmermann white mini shirtdress with gold buttons, bow tie collar and frilled-embellished cuffs and hem, $320, us.zimmermannwear.com

Rejina Pyo white wrinkled texture mini dress with a round neck and adjustable waist belt, $414, brownsfashion.com

Marni white mini sleeveless dress with ruffle embellishment and a v-neck back, $595, farfetch.com

Givenchy white and pale pink mini dress with a low v-neck collar, embellished with ruffles and a drawstring waist, $2,260, farfetch.com

Rag & Bone white mini shirt dress with a tie waist, hi lo hem, and front button detail, $450, saksfifthavenue.com

Doen white cotton long-sleeve mini dress with ruffle and button detailing, $285, shopdoen.com

LPA white silk mini dress with long sleeves, adjustable tie-waist and open back, $348, lpathelabel.com

Chloé white mini dress with a v-neck, butterfly short sleeves and elastic ties at the waist, $1,333, farfetch.com

Thierry Colson white pleated knee-length dress with a tie waist and rounded neckline, $765, shopsuperstreet.com

Staud white cotton midi-length dress with wide rolled sleeve cuffs and a full skirt, $275, staud.clothing.com

Self Portrait white embroidered cutout midi dress with lace trim inserts and flare skirt, $335, self-portrait-studio.com

Rebecca Vallance white midi dress with apron fitted top and pleated skirt, $649, rebeccavallance.com

Jil Sander white cotton midi dress with adjustable tie waist, scoop neckline, and short puffed sleeves, $1,520, modaoperandi.com

Burberry white lace embroidered mid length dress with decorative scalloped trims and a high-waist panel, $2,595, burberry.com

Ellery white mid length dress with shoulder cut-outs, a black necklace embellishment and high collar, $395, fwrd.com

Opening Ceremony white off-the-shoulder mid-length dress with elasticated bust and elbow-length sleeves, $348, openingceremony.com

Alexis white sleeveless dress with buttons down the front, v-neck and slide slit, $680, modaoperandi.com

N. 21 white midi dress with a cinched waist, keyhole back and flared tank sleeves, $602, farfetch.com

Miu Miu long white dress with embellished pink crystal flowers and short-sleeve rusched sleeves, $2,725, net-a-porter.com

Rosie Assoulin white long dress with a belted waist, puff sleeves, and a notched collar, $2,495, net-a-porter.com

Proenza Schouler white ruffled long length dress with a chest cutout and cinched waist, $1,590, farfetch.com

Alexander McQueen white long dress with blue floral detail, cutout shoulders, and ruffled hemline, $2,035, saksfifthavenue.com

Elizabeth and James white long ribbed dress with frill detailing and a v-neck collar, $595, revolve.com

Red Valentino white frill long panel dress with crochet detailing and necktie, $777, farfetch.com

Lisa Marie Fernandez white button down eyelet long slip dress with a tie-waist and flared skirt, $785, lisamariefernandez.com

Paule Ka long tailored poplin dress with short sleeves, a tie waist and topstitch detailing, $426, pauleka.com

J.W. Anderson maxi dress with a v-neck , elongated yellow sleeves with fitted cuffs, $2,100, modesens.com

Anna October long white dress with multi-colored trim, a tiered gem and open shoulder, $927, matchesfashion.com

