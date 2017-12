How To Shop Ultra Violet, Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year, Before Everyone Else

Purple is about to have a big moment—at least, so says, Pantone, who yesterday announced their Color of the Year 2018 as Ultra Violet , a deep, notice-me bold purple hue. We aren’t going to disagree with the so-called global authority on color, especially as it just so happens there are a plenty of chic ultra violet pieces that you can snag today without waiting for 2018. Ultra Violet is a rich color to wear to all of this season’s festive soirées . Try a chic little pouch from Attico, in purple with gold sequins, or try Aquazurra’s fun and fluffy mink mules. If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, try Rimowa’s classic four roller suitcase in the hue. On the hunt for something shimmery? Look no further than Pomellato’s amethyst ring, or Alison Lou’s collectable tiny huggie, now available in violet enamel. Take a peek at these 20 covetable Ultra Violet accessories, and scoop them up now.