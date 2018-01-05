Golden Globes 2018

Go Inside W's Best Performances Party With Gal Gadot, James Franco, And All of Your Favorite Celebrities

It's official: awards season has officially kicked off. And what better way to celebrate than a star-studded fete at the famed Chateau Marmont? On Thursday night, W Magazine celebrated its 'Best Performances' portfolio and the Golden Globes, with partners Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon with it's annual cocktail party, serving as the unofficial first stop for A-listers during Golden Globes weekend. Among the nominees stopping by the festive affair were James Franco, Frankie Shaw, Hong Chau, Aziz Ansari, Daniel Kaluuya, Kyle MacLachlan, and Mary J. Blige. Also in attendance: Gal Gadot, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen, Allison Williams, Emilia Clarke, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoey Deutch, Gia Coppola, Salma Hayek, and many more of Hollywood's biggest and brightest letting loose. Here, an inside look at the ultimate Hollywood affair.
Tracee Ellis Ross at W&#x27;s Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.
Landon Nordeman
1/25

Tracee Ellis Ross at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
2/25

Gal Godot and Brooklynn Prince at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
3/25

James Franco and Brooklynn Prince at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
4/25

Hong Chau and Salma Hayek at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
5/25

Mary J. Blige at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
6/25

Ashley Olsen at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
7/25

Emilia Clarke at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
8/25

Elizabeth Olsen at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
9/25

Sam Rockwell at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
10/25

Zoey Deutch at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
11/25

Aziz Ansari at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
12/25

Chyna Lane and DeWanda Rise at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
13/25

Brooklynn Prince at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
14/25

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
15/25

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
16/25
Landon Nordeman
17/25

Kathryn Newton at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
18/25

Stephen Galloway at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
19/25

Michelle Monaghan at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
20/25

Princess Olympia of Greece at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
21/25

James Franco at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
22/25

James Franco and Emilia Clarke at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
23/25

Elizabeth Olsen at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
24/25

Cami Morrone at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Landon Nordeman
25/25

At W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Jan 4th.

Keywords

James FrancoGolden GlobesBest PerformancesGal Gadot