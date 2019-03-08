W Celebrates Volume II With Supermodels, Champagne, and Spectacular Views

On Thursday evening, the party scene was on the up and up: 51 stories, to be exact. It was one of the highest floors of the private residential buildings in the soon-to-be opened and highly anticipated Hudson Yards where W hosted an intimate cocktail party to celebrate its latest issue, aptly themed Director's Cut, which enlisted four of our favorite filmmakers, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón, Marielle Heller, and Yorgos Lanthimos, to team with one of their muses (Angela Bassett, Yalitza Aparicio, Bel Powley, and Emma Stone, respectively) for totally original and unique cover stories. The party, hosted by editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi, highlighted the cinematic results, which were broadcast on both an artfully curated wall display of iPads, and a sculptural installation of retro television sets. The event brought a buzzy crowd from the fashion, film, and art worlds that included Shanina Shaik, Carlotta Kohl, Kayli Carter, Ella Hunt, Alexander Gilkes, LaQuan Smith, and Anna Baryshnikov, among others, many of whom couldn't help but capture the space's incredible views on Instagram, all tagged with the hashtag #HelloHudsonYards. Here, a look inside the event.
W Magazine celebrates Volume II: Directors Cut at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.
1/28

W Magazine celebrates Volume II: Directors Cut at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

2/28

Matteo Sardi and Stefano Tonchi attend W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

3/28

Mo Fry Pasic attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

4/28

Ebony Obsidian attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

5/28

Coco Konig attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

6/28

James Yates attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

7/28

Amy Oelkers, Stefano Tonchi, and Amber Estabrook attend W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

8/28

Ella Hunt and Anna Baryshnikov attend W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

9/28

Ariel Padilla attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

10/28

Chloe Levine attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

11/28

Guests a W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

Eli Schmidt
12/28

Mim Gardiner and Shanina Shaik attend W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

13/28

Miles Chamley Watson attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

14/28

Sophie Sumner attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

15/28

Jessica Joffe attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

16/28

Guests at W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

17/28

Carlotta Kohl attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

18/28

Guests at W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

19/28

Guests at W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

20/28

Jordan Roth attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

21/28

Damaris Lewis attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

22/28

Jordan Rand attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

23/28

Guests at W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

24/28

Mamoudou Athie attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

25/28

Isabella Boylston attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

26/28

LaQuan Smith attends W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

27/28

Eddie Goldblatt and Manami Kinoshita attend W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

28/28

Beau Dunn attend W Magazine's Volume II: Directors Cut party at 15 Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Photograph by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

Keywords