W Celebrates Volume II With Supermodels, Champagne, and Spectacular Views

On Thursday evening, the party scene was on the up and up: 51 stories, to be exact. It was one of the highest floors of the private residential buildings in the soon-to-be opened and highly anticipated Hudson Yards where W hosted an intimate cocktail party to celebrate its latest issue, aptly themed Director's Cut, which enlisted four of our favorite filmmakers, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón, Marielle Heller, and Yorgos Lanthimos, to team with one of their muses (Angela Bassett, Yalitza Aparicio, Bel Powley, and Emma Stone, respectively) for totally original and unique cover stories. The party, hosted by editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi, highlighted the cinematic results, which were broadcast on both an artfully curated wall display of iPads, and a sculptural installation of retro television sets. The event brought a buzzy crowd from the fashion, film, and art worlds that included Shanina Shaik Kayli Carter , Ella Hunt, Alexander Gilkes, LaQuan Smith, and Anna Baryshnikov, among others, many of whom couldn't help but capture the space's incredible views on Instagram, all tagged with the hashtag #HelloHudsonYards. Here, a look inside the event.