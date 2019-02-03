Is that water... brown? Are those stars... fake? Is that... Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes, yes, and... yes.
What's stranger: that a Blogspot once speculated as to why Jennifer Garner would have been sneezing on two occasions, or that Garner was apparently perusing said Blogspot's post, which dates back to 2009?
In between dutifully publicizing her new show on MTV, Lindsay Lohan transported her followers to Dhonfanu, an island in the Maldives, to share this koan: "Life is Life." (As illustrated by the water bottle photo bomb.)
Seeing as Chris Pratt is just coming off 21 days of a prayer-themed fast, we're going to give him a pass on bragging about how his "ewe (female sheep)" took home a blue ribbon from the yarn fest "Fiberpalooza." (Hopefully she doesn't follow the same fate of his lamb, who he announced that he ate a few weeks ago.)
While finding some driftwood on the beach, Hailey Baldwin appears to unfortunately have lost her arm.
Chris Hemsworth, for his part, appears to have spent a portion of his vacation attempting to fly.
A full year after he first accused Barbie of copying his likeness (circa Camp Rock), Joe Jonas proved that his döppelganger is still very much on his mind.
Perhaps this throwback to their "days of ... underwater photo shoots" is Jessica Biel's payback for Justin Timberlake posting a video of her sleeping earlier this week.