This week proved that Lindsay Lohan and Martha Stewart aren't the only celebrities you can count on to get strange on their Instagram feeds. Take, for example, Cristiano Ronaldo , aka the most followed person on the app, who shared his quite different take of a wild night on Friday via a photo of himself underneath an artificial starry sky, staring off into space and reclining in a bathtub apparently filled with dirt. His post was particularly welcome amidst the flood of cold weather or vacation photos shared over the last few days, though Chris Hemsworth and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) did manage to make their dispatches of their own getaways more interesting than most. See for yourself, along with a few more valiant contributions from Chris Pratt, Jennifer Garner, and Joe Jonas, here.