The Hottest Rising Stars on Instagram Celebrate Who's Who, Your New Instagram Rolodex

On Thursday night at the rooftop of the new Public hotel in New York City, W magazine and AG jeans celebrated the launch of Who's Who , an Instagram account dedicated to helping you sort through the clutter of social media and discover the best new accounts to follow . Guests included well-established tastemakers like artist Chloe Wise , model Paloma Elsesser , and actor Tommy Dorfman of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, as well as new names like the 63-year-old style blogger Lyn Slater, Anajah Hamilton, who danced in Solange's recent performance at The Guggenheim , and the gender non-conforming model Avie Acosta , who walked in Marc Jacobs's Fall 2017 show. In sum, the rooftop party was not only an ideal selfie-op, but also a great opportunity for social media personalities to meet in real life, swap handles, and share who they like to follow as well. Wise even admitted to having a "finsta," or fake Instagram account, but no amount of schmoozing—or rosé—could get her to spill the private handle. Click through for a look inside the party.