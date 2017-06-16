The Hottest Rising Stars on Instagram Celebrate Who's Who, Your New Instagram Rolodex

Lily Nova, McKinley Hill, and Zoe Barnard attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Rose Bertram and Chanel Iman attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Tommy Dorfman attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Paloma Elsesser attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Chloe Wise and Kimberly Drew attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Anajah Hamilton, Natalia Castellar Calvani, Gabrielle Richardson, and Coco Baudelle attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Eris Shaver attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Sahara Lin attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Lyn Slater attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Chloe Wise attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Avie Acosta and Gabrielle Richardson attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Carmen Carrera attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Hoyeon Jung attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Katie Moore attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Clara McGregor attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Yasmine Wijnaldum, Lauren De Graaf, and Vittoria Ceretti attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Mery Racauchi attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Amilna Estevao attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Mazurbate attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Guests attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Jacopo Olmo attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Guests attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Carey Murphy attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Samantha Angelo attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Darius Johnson, Dusty, and friends attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.
Sophia Macks attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.