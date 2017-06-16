The Hottest Rising Stars on Instagram Celebrate Who's Who, Your New Instagram Rolodex

View as SlideshowWho's Who

On Thursday night at the rooftop of the new Public hotel in New York City, W magazine and AG jeans celebrated the launch of Who's Who, an Instagram account dedicated to helping you sort through the clutter of social media and discover the best new accounts to follow. Guests included well-established tastemakers like artist Chloe Wise, model Paloma Elsesser, and actor Tommy Dorfman of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, as well as new names like the 63-year-old style blogger Lyn Slater, Anajah Hamilton, who danced in Solange's recent performance at The Guggenheim, and the gender non-conforming model Avie Acosta, who walked in Marc Jacobs's Fall 2017 show. In sum, the rooftop party was not only an ideal selfie-op, but also a great opportunity for social media personalities to meet in real life, swap handles, and share who they like to follow as well. Wise even admitted to having a "finsta," or fake Instagram account, but no amount of schmoozing—or rosé—could get her to spill the private handle. Click through for a look inside the party.
Lily Nova, McKinley Hill, and Zoe Barnard
Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
1/37

Lily Nova, McKinley Hill, and Zoe Barnard

2/37

Rose Bertram and Chanel Iman

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
3/37

Tommy Dorfman

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
4/37

Paloma Elsesser

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
5/37

Chloe Wise and Kimberly Drew

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
6/37

Anajah Hamilton, Natalia Castellar Calvani, Gabrielle Richardson, and Coco Baudelle

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
7/37

Eris Shaver

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
8/37

Sahara Lin

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
9/37

Lyn Slater

10/37

Chloe Wise

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
11/37
Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
12/37

Avie Acosta and Gabrielle Richardson

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
13/37

Carmen Carrera

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
14/37

Hoyeon Jung

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
15/37

Katie Moore

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
16/37

Clara McGregor

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
17/37

Yasmine Wijnaldum, Lauren De Graaf, and Vittoria Ceretti

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
18/37

Tommy Dorfman

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
19/37

Mery Racauchi

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
20/37

Amilna Estevao

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
21/37

Mazurbate

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
22/37

Guests attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
23/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
24/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
25/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
26/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
27/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
28/37
Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
29/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
30/37

Jacopo Olmo

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
31/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
32/37

Guests attend the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
33/37

A guest attends the launch of Who's Who with W magazine and AG at the top of the new Public hotel in New York City.

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
34/37

Carey Murphy

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
35/37

Samantha Angelo

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
36/37

Darius Johnson, Dusty, and friends

Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.
37/37

Sophia Macks

