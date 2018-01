20 Winter White Pieces To Make Even A Polar Vortex Look Chic

The holidays are over, we’ve all gained a party pound or two, and they weather has been exceptionally unfriendly—but that doesn’t mean your winter outfits have to be uninspiring. Instead, embrace all there is to love about winter fashion—especially the easiest color to layer and style out: winter white. It’s a trend one can top off with a practical parka or wear with winter-ready boots . Add a pearl earring to elevate an easy knit and jeans look, and wrap in a cozy scarf whether you are indoors or out. Need to make a statement? Pop on Adam Selman x Le Specs Last Lolita sunnies in crisp white to round out the look. Invest in white now, and it will be the essential transitional piece for spring —after all, warmer weather is only 10 weeks away.