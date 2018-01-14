Shopping Guide

20 Winter White Pieces To Make Even A Polar Vortex Look Chic

The holidays are over, we’ve all gained a party pound or two, and they weather has been exceptionally unfriendly—but that doesn’t mean your winter outfits have to be uninspiring. Instead, embrace all there is to love about winter fashion—especially the easiest color to layer and style out: winter white. It’s a trend one can top off with a practical parka or wear with winter-ready boots. Add a pearl earring to elevate an easy knit and jeans look, and wrap in a cozy scarf whether you are indoors or out. Need to make a statement? Pop on Adam Selman x Le Specs Last Lolita sunnies in crisp white to round out the look. Invest in white now, and it will be the essential transitional piece for spring —after all, warmer weather is only 10 weeks away.
Emma Summerton + Edward Enninful collections story, August 2015
White jeans are the antithesis of black opaque tights. Try these no-stretch high rise white straight-legs from Re/Done, $220, modaoperandi.com.

Pearls are a chic compliment to any winter white outfit. Lizzie Fortunato Cosmic gold and freshwater pearl drop earrings, $210, shopbop.com.

Everlane denim has become a favorite of fashion girls. This bone-white relaxed fit ankle-legnth jean is a winter wardrobe essential, $68, everlane.com.

This bone-colored hue is the perfect off-white for winter wear. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39 round-neck asymmetric sweater, $1,331, farfetch.com.

This feminine take on a henley will be a great layering piece until you can wear it with a denim skirt this spring. See by Chloé three button knit sweater, $302, farfetch.com.

Sometimes simple is best. Uniqlo cream crew-neck cashmere sweater with ribbed detailing and neck and cuffs, $60, uniqlo.com.

Don’t pack away those chunky fisherman knits just yet. Joseph ivory wool-blend turtleneck sweater, $439, farfetch.com.

Who doesn’t love a classic duffle coat? Marni off-white wool-blend coat with wooden toggles, $1,375, farfetch.com.

White straight-leg high-waist pants are an easy essential, for summer or winter. Pair with a winter white blouse and camel coat. A.L.C. pants, $213, themodist.com.

Trademark is the go-to label for chic and easy accessories. Snag these pearl Baroque earrings and wear all season long. Trademark drop earrings, $298, needsupply.com.

Elegant enough for a formal night out, these pearl drops would also pair well with a cozy knit and bone-hued jeans. Aurelie Bidermann pearl earrings, $160, Shopbop.com.

This sweater is the definition of cozy. Helmut Lang wool-alpaca blend crew neck sweater with ribbed neck and cuffs, $455, farfetch.com.

Adam Selman x Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses practically broke Instagram last year, so snag a new pair of the modern icons in white. Le Specs glasses, $119, needsupply.com.

Brock Collection is the romantic new label that all women swoon over. Brock Collection cream floral lace skirt with peplum, $1,590, modaoperandi.com.

Shrimps black and white leopard print faux fur coat is warmer than you think, and packs a graphic punch during winter’s worst weather. Shrimps coat, $843, farfetch.com.

Mixing tones and textures is the way to keep your wardrobe interesting through the year’s coldest months. McQ Alexander McQueen mixed cable-knit turtleneck sweater, $508, farfetch.com.

Keep your neck cozy from the freezing breeze. Our Legacy wool fringed scarf, in warm cream, $105, needsupply.com.

Perfect for layering with a deep-cut blouse, this choker has just the right amount of pearl adornment. Razan Alazzouni necklace, $138, themodist.com.

Pair a mid-legth skirt over tall boots as a chic alternative to wearing tights this winter. Goldsign button-down denim skirt, $275, netaporter.com.

ShoppingWinterWinter StyleWhite