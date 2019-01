The 6 Rising Style Stars to Watch in 2019

While we'll always have Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman and all our other consistently best dressed celebrities , there is plenty of room on the red carpet to welcome a particularly stylish newcomer. This year, we saw the likes of Letitia Wright , Rachel Brosnahan, and Jorja Smith rise to the occasion at every turn, showing up in show-stopping looks everywhere from the Met Gala to the Golden Globes. So, what—and more importantly, who—will 2019 bring to the red carpet? Our bets are on a Disney Princess, an SNL-approved songstress, and a Hollywood scion, among others. Here, take a look at the six stars posed to be breakout fashionistas in the new year.