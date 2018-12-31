The 6 Rising Style Stars to Watch in 2019

After suiting up as the Pink Ranger in last year's live-action Power Rangers adaptation, Naomi Scott is here to play into your feelings of nostalgia once again. This spring, the 25-year-old actress will take on the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's new Aladdin, and later in the year, will be one of the titular Angels in Elizabeth Banks's Charlie's Angels reboot. Expect lots of dreamy princess gowns and sleek suits on those respective promo tours.