The 6 Rising Style Stars to Watch in 2019

After suiting up as the Pink Ranger in last year's live-action Power Rangers adaptation, Naomi Scott is here to play into your feelings of nostalgia once again. This spring, the 25-year-old actress will take on the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's new Aladdin, and later in the year, will be one of the titular Angels in Elizabeth Banks's Charlie's Angels reboot. Expect lots of dreamy princess gowns and sleek suits on those respective promo tours.
While her big sister Katherine got her own big break two years ago with 13 Reasons Why, 2019 will be Josephine Langford's year. This April, the actress (who previously appeared on the television series Wolf Creek) will star in After, a dark romance film. If she's taking style cues from her big sister, we can look forward to some bold premiere looks, not to mention plenty of Prada.
Chances are you just just saw Rosa Salazar in Bird Box, and next year, you'll be seeing even more of her. In February, she'll star as the titular character in Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron's Alita: Battle Angel, a major film that's sure to come with some major premiere looks to go with her character's futuristic battle gear.
The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, 20-year-old Maya Hawke is no stranger to the red carpet (this year, she even attended the Met Gala with Diane von Furstenberg). But the young actress will get an even bigger audience come next summer, when she'll join the cast of Stranger Things for its third season.
Australian actress Eliza Scanlen already creeped you out as Amy Adams's wild sister in Sharp Objects, but will trade in her rollerblades and jean shorts for plenty of high fashion dresses come awards season this year. You'll see even more of her next winter, as she co-stars in Greta Gerwig's Little Women alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh.
Hand-picked by mentor Pharrell Williams while still a student at NYU, Maggie Rogers has already nabbed a coveted musical guest slot on Saturday Night Live, even before her debut album dropped. As she heads on tour this spring, we can look forward to another indie fashion star in the making, a la Haim and St. Vincent.