The athleisure trend may have continued to rule the streets when it came to the biggest fashions movements of the year (specifically, it was the " extreme sports " look that ruled the summer of 2018), but there was still plenty of high fashion glamour to go around when it comes to the red carpet in 2018. This year, actresses and models alike went above and beyond when it came to their big moments. There were feathers, in the form of Lady Gaga 's first A Star Is Born premiere, to which Cate Blanchett also donned some plumage. There were sequins, and lots of them, on Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, and on Natalie Portman's unexpected turn in Gucci. There was even a haute couture swim cap , thanks to Amber Heard. And, of course, Rihanna dressed as the pope. In 2018, more was more, and here are the 21 best red carpet looks of the year that truly captured that spirit.