Elle Fanning, in Valentino Haute Couture, attends the Opening Ceremony & Isle of Dogs premiere during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on February 15, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Kim Kardashian wears Versace at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Zendaya, wearing Versace, attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Rihanna wears Maison Margiela at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell, wearing Calvin Klein, attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.
Lili Reinhart, in Brock Collection, attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.
Lady Gaga walks the red carpet in Valentino Haute Couture ahead of the 'A Star Is Born' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy.
Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet wearing Armani Prive ahead of the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy.
Sarah Paulson, wearing Prada, attends the Ocean's 8 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City.
Constance Wu, wearing Ralph and Russo Couture, attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Crazy Rich Asians at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Dakota Johnson, wearing Gucci, attends the premiere of 20th Century FOX's Bad Times At The El Royale at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Emma Stone, in Louis Vuitton, attends the UK Premiere of The Favourite & American Express Gala at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 18, 2018 in London, England.
Zoe Kravitz, in Gabriela Hearst, attends 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Emily Blunt, wearing Dundas, arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Natalie Portman walks the red carpet in Gucci ahead of the Vox Lux screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 4, 2018 in Venice, Italy.
Lupita Nyong'o, in Tom Ford, attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Jennifer Lopez, in Giambattista Haute Couture, attends the world premiere of Second Act at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14 on December 12, 2018 in New York City.
Amber Heard, in Valentino Haute Couture, attends the World Premiere of Aquaman at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 26, 2018 in London, England.
Margot Robbie, in Rodarte, attends the European Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2018 in London, England.
Kaia Gerber, wearing Alexander McQueen, arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England.