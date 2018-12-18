Year in Review

The 21 Best Red Carpet Moments of 2018: Pope Rihanna, J.Lo's Mega Train, Lady Gaga's Feathers, and More

The athleisure trend may have continued to rule the streets when it came to the biggest fashions movements of the year (specifically, it was the "extreme sports" look that ruled the summer of 2018), but there was still plenty of high fashion glamour to go around when it comes to the red carpet in 2018. This year, actresses and models alike went above and beyond when it came to their big moments. There were feathers, in the form of Lady Gaga's first A Star Is Born premiere, to which Cate Blanchett also donned some plumage. There were sequins, and lots of them, on Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, and on Natalie Portman's unexpected turn in Gucci. There was even a haute couture swim cap, thanks to Amber Heard. And, of course, Rihanna dressed as the pope. In 2018, more was more, and here are the 21 best red carpet looks of the year that truly captured that spirit.
Elle Fanning in Valentino
Elle Fanning in Valentino

Elle Fanning, in Valentino Haute Couture, attends the Opening Ceremony & Isle of Dogs premiere during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on February 15, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Kim Kardashian in Versace

Kim Kardashian wears Versace at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Zendaya in Versace

Zendaya, wearing Versace, attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Rihanna in Maison Margiela

Rihanna wears Maison Margiela at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Julianne Moore in Givenchy

Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Naomi Campbell in Calvin Klein

Naomi Campbell, wearing Calvin Klein, attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Lili Reinhart in Brock Collection

Lili Reinhart, in Brock Collection, attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Lady Gaga in Valentino

Lady Gaga walks the red carpet in Valentino Haute Couture ahead of the 'A Star Is Born' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

Cate Blanchett in Armani

Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet wearing Armani Prive ahead of the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

Sarah Paulson in Prada

Sarah Paulson, wearing Prada, attends the Ocean's 8 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

Constance Wu in Ralph and Russo

Constance Wu, wearing Ralph and Russo Couture, attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Crazy Rich Asians at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Dakota Johnson, wearing Gucci, attends the premiere of 20th Century FOX's Bad Times At The El Royale at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, in Louis Vuitton, attends the UK Premiere of The Favourite & American Express Gala at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 18, 2018 in London, England.

Zoe Kravitz in Gabriela Hearst

Zoe Kravitz, in Gabriela Hearst, attends 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Emily Blunt in Dundas

Emily Blunt, wearing Dundas, arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Natalie Portman in Gucci

Natalie Portman walks the red carpet in Gucci ahead of the Vox Lux screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 4, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

Lupita Nyong'o in Tom Ford

Lupita Nyong'o, in Tom Ford, attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli

Jennifer Lopez, in Giambattista Haute Couture, attends the world premiere of Second Act at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14 on December 12, 2018 in New York City.

Amber Heard in Valentino

Amber Heard, in Valentino Haute Couture, attends the World Premiere of Aquaman at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 26, 2018 in London, England.

Margot Robbie in Rodarte

Margot Robbie, in Rodarte, attends the European Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

Kaia Gerber, wearing Alexander McQueen, arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

