Where to Donate in the Fight for Abortion Rights

Since a report stating the U.S. Supreme Court voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade leaked on May 2, women’s reproductive rights have become the central focus of national conversation once more. The leaked draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., was first published in an article by Politico and later confirmed as authentic by the Supreme Court. Titled Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the 98-page document states a majority of the court is prepared to vote to strike down Roe, legislation that has guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States since 1973. The leak of such a draft—which, the New York Times is careful to note, often goes through multiple changes before the court’s decision is publicly disclosed—is entirely unprecedented.

Even more devastating, though, is the number of American people able to bear children who will be directly affected should Roe be overturned. Of course, those most directly impacted will be poor people of color living in the 26 or so states that are expected to essentially outlaw abortions if Dobbs is successful. Those states, primarily in the South and Midwest, will officially close the few abortion clinics that are left in places like Texas—where some of the most rigid antiabortion laws have been put in place—Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, and more. Women seeking abortions from states labeled “hostile” toward abortion rights legislation—Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, and Louisiana among them—will have to travel to other states to where the procedure has not been banned. For a person living in Florida, Wyoming, or Oklahoma (all of which are considered “hostile” states) that could mean hours, and even days of travel; that is, if you have access to a mode of transportation and are able to take time off of work.

The news is grim and stressful to say the least. But it’s also caused a surge in support for pro-choice organizations, abortion rights groups, healthcare providers, and abortion funds, which have seen a spike in donations since May 2. (According to NPR, national group The Abortion Care Network raised $250,000 last week, which was “the largest influx of donations the association has seen.”) If you’re feeling defeated, know that you are not alone—but that you have the power to take action. Consider donating to any of the groups we’ve rounded up below in the fight for women’s reproductive health—while keeping in mind that people of many different genders can get pregnant.

National

Following the opinion draft leak, Planned Parenthood created an action fund specifically for donations to help support the nonprofit organization’s mission: to provide reproductive health care in the United States and globally. You can donate to the link above, or visit plannedparenthood.org for more information.

The Abortion Care Network aims to support independent abortion care providers, known as “indies,” which give healthcare services to 2 of every 3 people in the U.S. who have an abortion. By focusing on locally owned abortion clinics on a national scale, ACN is able to provide independent providers the resources to keep patient-centric abortion care available.

This Washington D.C.-based organization works to uphold abortion and birth control access, advocate for paid family leave, and fight pregnancy discrimination. NARAL has also assembled on its website a handy page that shares resources, information on abortion laws by state, and a template for letters to send U.S. senators and representatives in support of a woman’s right to choose.

Founded by Rachael Lorenzo, Nicole Martin, and Malia Luarkie, Indigenous Women Rising works toward honoring Native and Indigenous People’s right to equitable and culturally safe health options. By providing accessible health education and resources, the group advocates for not only safe and legal abortions, but other health issues that directly impact Indigenous people: culturally sensitive health care, clean water and air, and safety while incarcerated.

Abortion funds are local, grassroots orgs that help arrange and fund abortion care for those patients who seek it. And in many states where access is limited, abortion funds additionally will foot the bill for transportation and lodging if someone who needs an abortion must travel for the procedure. The National Network of Abortion Funds makes it easy to donate to an array of organizations all over the country, taking your payment and splitting it evenly among the states that need it most.

Local

Currently, the D.C. Abortion Fund is hosting Fund-a-Thon 2022, its largest fundraiser of the year, with a goal to raise $150,000 by May 31. Until that goal is reached, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

In April, the state of Kentucky largely stopped abortion services—despite 82 percent of women in Kentucky already living in counties with no providers. If Roe is overturned, a trigger ban put in place in 2019 will outlaw abortions completely. Kentucky Health Justice Network is one of the few organizations working toward reproductive rights in the region.

If you’re an undocumented person seeking an abortion, where do you go? Who do you contact? Who can help? That’s where the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Mariposa Fund comes in. This organization aims to raise money for patients who require procedures, but may not have health care or a community upon which to rely.

In 2017, the CDC reported 10.4 percent of United States births happened in the Appalachian region—an area disproportionately affected by health inequities, especially for Black, Indigenous, and people of color, those in rural areas, those with low income, and LGBTQIA+ folk. Holler Health Justice aims to give people in Appalachian communities power, access, and resources to be healthy and have agency over their lives.

NVRJ prioritizes the health and well-being needs of Black women, femmes, and girls in the greater Pennsylvania and Ohio region. Through leadership development and reproductive justice initiatives, this group advocates for the physical, emotional, cultural, political, economic, and environmental well-being for all Black women.

Texas-based Jane’s Due Process focuses on providing abortion services to all people, but specifically those under the age of 18. JDP’s volunteers and employees help young people in Texas navigate parental consent laws and confidentially access abortion and birth control through a hotline, text line, and legal support services.

Another Texas group, The Afiya Center—the only reproductive justice organization in North Texas founded and directed by Black women—publishes a yearly report on Black women’s health, holds summits and events, and is at the forefront of the fight for reproductive health.

Covering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee, ARC Southeast provides funding and logistical support for abortions. This organization focuses on communities of color, and hopes to abolish stigmas surrounding abortion in the region.