Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

A group of five tastemakers who are professionally based in this vibrant seaside destination: culinary pros Apostolos Dimou and Luca Piscazzi, who are respectively the executive chef for the Four Seasons Palace Astir Hotel Athens, and chef for the resort’s Michelin star Pelagos restaurant; Margarita Maxoutoglou, the hotel’s chief concierge and a member of Les Clefs d’Or International; Eleni Konstantinidou and Celia Sigalou, co-founders and owners of the Callista brand; and Margarita Chrissaki, an Athenian native and the designer and founder of jewelry brand Maggoosh.

What

What to Bring

The Athenian Riviera is the coastal region stretching from the port city of Piraeus to Cape Sounion, so beach-ready pieces are a must. “Swimming suits are my number-one tip,” says Piscazzi. “With the pools, lakes, and stunning Aegean Sea all around you, you will live in them.”

As for everything else? “Keep it breezy and comfortable,” advises Chrissaki, who suggests packing light pareo wraps, easy summer dresses, and playful accessories such as anklets and colorful scarves. “Think chic without trying too hard.”

Maxoutoglou agrees with these descriptions of the local uniform, noting that sunglasses, a panama hat, and slide-on sandals are also all musts. “Athens Riviera is a laid-back, seaside destination with a chic Mediterranean coastline feel and ‘feet in the sand’ elegance,” she explains. However, if you plan to visit downtown Athens (which is roughly a 20 to 30 minute drive away), you’ll want to bring sturdier walking shoes, like sneakers.

What to Leave Behind

Don’t bother with heavy clothes, or bring anything overly fussy and fancy. “Leave your formal banquet gowns and tuxedos at home, this isn’t a Michelin gala, it’s Mediterranean luxury,” says Dimou. “And please, no extra luggage just for ‘what ifs’—space is precious when you’re bringing back olive oil!”

What to Keep in Mind

To make the most of your experience, it’s important to slow down and soak up everything the area has to offer. “Life moves at a slower pace here, so take your time and enjoy it,” says Chrissaki, noting that the people based in this area are “incredibly warm and welcoming.”

Indeed, agrees Dimou, “Greeks love a good chat and a slower pace,” He maintains that “dining is a ritual, not a race,” and that while tipping is not mandatory, 10 percent is always appreciated for good service.

Also, according to Maxoutoglou, one should always accept food when it’s offered to them, as it’s considered rude to decline. “And if you’re invited into a Greek home,” she continues. “Always step into a house with your right foot!” This is believed to be good luck.

Where

Where to Stay

If you’re going for all-out luxury, accommodations don’t get much better than at The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel. “It’s set on one of the most iconic and breathtaking stretches of coastline,” says Chrissaki of the property, which boasts sweeping ocean views, glamorous pools, an opulent spa, and multiple restaurants and bars. “It is a very special place for me.”

The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Courtesy The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel

If the hotel is fully booked, Maxoutoglou suggests contacting concierge to charter one of the property’s yachts across the bay. “You can have a sleepover in luxury while you will enjoy all the treats and amenities of Four Seasons Astir Palace,” she says.

Konstantinidou and Sigalou note another option is the Athens Riviera 91, a sleek resort with an emphasis on sporty activities and spa amenities. “It’s a newcomer [to the area],” they say. “Through its glamorous experience, they [usher in] a new era of accommodations.”

Athens Riviera 91 Courtesy of Athens Riviera 91

Should you be looking to experience the area more like a local, though, Piscazzi says to look into an Airbnb in the nearby town of Vouliagmeni. “You’re right by the water and there is so much in the area to see.” Dimou seconds this, pointing out that the location is packed with “beaches and buzzing tavernas.”

Where to Start the Day

If you’re staying at The Four Seasons, there are plenty of on-campus options for a morning meal, such as the sunlit Mercato restaurant—which includes both an opulent buffet and extensive à la carte menu—or ordering room service. “Mornings in Athenian Riviera are lazy, so breakfast in your room while gazing at the water is my personal recommendation,” says Maxoutoglou.

Mercato Courtesy The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel

However, if you’d rather be out and about, Dimou highly recommends the Greek yogurt with fresh figs at Zuccherino in the nearby suburbs of Glyfada. “It’s breakfast poetry,” he says.

Both Piscazzi and Chrissaki are big fans of Sofi’s, a café in Vouliagmeni. “It’s where locals hang out,” says Chrissaki. “It’s great for breakfast or a light lunch.”

Sofi’s @sofiseatery

Where to Eat

Food, and the ritual of gathering to share it, is a focal point of Greek society, so there is no shortage of places to soak up this part of the culture. Chrissaki’s favorite spots include Cova, “a stylish option” within the Astir Marina shopping plaza serving pastries, espresso, and aperitivo; Varoulko Seaside in Mikrolimano, where she recommends ordering the lobster pasta; and Matsuhia Athens, an iconic sushi destination with stunning sunset vistas.

Cova @covaastirmarina

She also shouts out dinner on Zolotas private beach as a “hidden gem” available at the Four Seasons. “It’s only open on the weekends and is intimate, elevated, and truly special,” she says.

According to Konstantinidou and Sigalou, some of the best fish in the Athenian Riviera can be found at Papaïoannou, a seafood-focused restaurant with dancing. The pair also highly recommends Krabo Beach Bar for a fun night out. “It’s a great, relaxing spot for food and music with a private beach.”

Krabo Beach Bar @krabobeach

Where to Drink

There’s an abundance of places to enjoy a cocktail, so settle on the vibe you’re seeking first. Want the option to dance? Perhaps try the Island Club, which Chrissaki points to for its “beautiful location and uplifting DJ sets.” Meanwhile, according to Dimou, the more traditional Brettos in Plaka is the ideal spot to quietly sip an ouzo (a dry, anise-flavored aperitif native to Greece) or liqueur. He also calls out Avra Bar at the Four Seasons Palace Astir for its photo-ready oceanside backdrop and creative cocktail menu, which includes unique creations from multiple staff members and the story behind each.

Avra Bar @avra_athens

“For a local cocktails, try a classic ‘Athenian Sunset,’ which is gin, fresh lemon, honey, and a splash of ouzo,” says Dimou. “As for local wines, go for Assyrtiko, a crisp white that tastes like a summer breeze.” And according to Maxoutoglo, you simply should not leave the country without trying Assyrtiko, a white wine produced in the area.

Where to Shop

When it comes to souvenirs, you can’t go wrong with locally made accessories. In particular, Maxoutoglo loves Olgianna Melissinoso for its leather sandals, as well as the Greek jewelers Apriati and Lalaounis (both of which have locations in Athens’s posh Kolonaki district). It’s also worth stopping by the Maggoosh store to check out some of Chrissaki’s creations. “You’ll find a beautiful, wide selection of fine and demi-fine jewelry inspired by Greek heritage and island life,” she says. “Our pieces are handcrafted with love, perfect for barefoot living.”

Maggoosh @maggoosh

Premium pantry items are also something to stock up on, adds Dimou. “Bring home herbs, honey, and that legendary Greek saffron if you want to impress your kitchen back home.”

Where to Take In Nature

Multiple insiders point to the Temple of Poseidon, an ancient Greek place of worship on Cape Sounion, as a must-see during your stay. This is just under an hour’s drive from the heart of the Athenian Riviera, and dramatically sits on a cliff overlooking the Aegean Sea. If you can, try to visit at sunset. “It’s pure magic,” says Chrissaki.

Temple of Poseidon Getty Images

Chrissaki also recommends a nature hike at Faskomilia Hill for its “gorgeous views and fragrant herbs,” plus swimming in Lake Vouliagmeni. “It’s a mineral-rich lake that’s warm year-round, surrounded by dramatic cliffs.”

Lake Vouliagmeni Getty Images

And if you have access to a car, consider a leisurely road trip to soak up all the sights. “The road from Piraeus down to Cape Sounion exemplifies Mediterranean charm,” say Konstantinidou and Sigalou. “There’s turquoise water, pine-covered hills, chic marinas, and hidden coves that beg for a quick swim.”

Where to Enjoy Culture

“Drive to the seaside village of Lavrio for a bit of local charm and fresh fish by the harbor,” suggests Dimou, who also says visiting the Kallithea Market in Athens is a fantastic way to enjoy Greece via its rich and varied cuisine.

Additionally, Maxoutoglo proposes a yacht trip to Hydra island, which is “a car-free and donkey-full island with rich culture,” and—if you have time—a weekend getaway to Nafplio. “It’s Greece’s first capital city with small alleys, classical buildings, and local Peloponnese gastronomy.”

Hydra, Saronic Islands, Greece Getty Images

When

“The good thing [about the Athenian Riviera,] is that August lasts until December, so there really is not a bad time to come,” says Maxoutoglo. “It’s warm and beautiful for much of the year.”

View of the coast and Poseidon temple in Cape Sounion

That said, if you’re trying to avoid sharing your vacation space with too many people, Chrissaki advises June or September as good times to visit. “The weather is ideal, the sea is warm, and it’s less crowded,” she says. “You get to enjoy the best of everything: sunshine, serenity, and a more authentic rhythm.”

Why

Gorgeous scenery, delicious-yet-unpretentious meals, and friendly locals are all stand-alone reasons to visit this memorable swath of oceanside paradise. But, really, it’s the specifically charming combination of all these things—plus an easygoing pace of life—that make the whole package so special.

“It’s where history, sea, and modern luxury do the perfect tango,” says Dimou. “The vibe is relaxed yet vibrant, the food is a celebration, and the sunsets...”

It’s also a place, points out Chrissaki, where you can truly get away from everything but still have access to a big city when you want. “Athens feels like a world away, but it’s just a short drive to get to the city,” she says. “There’s this perfect blend of nature, understated luxury, and timeless beauty. It’s not flashy—it’s refined, soulful, and full of history.”