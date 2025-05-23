“I congratulate all of y’all for getting the fuck out of your holes and bringing yourself in here. If you are a rich person ...raise the money,” Christeene, the IYKYK icon of dirty drag artistry and queer punk, tells the crowd assembled at Gitano’s ritzy new home at South Street Seaport. “And if you’re not rich? “Enjoy the company, steal as many drinks as you can, and get what you can. It doesn't matter where you fucking came from, it doesn’t matter what's in your fucking wallet, all you got to fucking do is show the fuck up and be present, listen to your community, listen to the people next to you, and listen instead of talk.”

The occasion is Holy Spirit, the third in a triptych of fundraisers dubbed “Mother, Daughter, Holy Spirit” for the Trans Justice Funding Project, which raises and distributes money to trans-led groups fighting for justice across the United States and its territories. With the current administration’s non-stop attacks against the trans community, the urgency of this mission has never been clearer. The evening looked to the Holy Spirits of Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Cecilia Gentili, and other late trans leaders who continued living, creating art, and gathering all while fighting for their rights during the bleakest of times. Those who couldn’t make it out can still support the efforts by buying a selection of limited-edition artist-designed tees, shopping a closet sale with items sourced from Chloë Sevigny, Hari Nef, Tommy Dorfman, and more, or simply by donating directly. Pedro Pascal is also auctioning off the Zegna tuxedo he wore to the 2023 Academy Awards.

Those who did make it out were a who’s who of New York City’s queer leaders, downtown party mavens, and members of the fashion and arts communities.

Naomi Watts co-hosted the event alongside her daughter, the model Kai Schrieber. The mother-daughter duo lightly coordinated in glittering silver tops. Watts’s The Swans co-star Sevigny showed up in jorts, gold lamé, and ribbons. Nef, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Julio Torres, Raul Lopez, Rowan Blanchard, Connie Fleming, and Richie Shazam rounded out the VIP contingent.

Below, go inside the party with exclusive photos from Ava Perman.

Chloë Sevigny Ava Perman

Christeene Ava Perman

Ladyfag and Connie Fleming Ava Perman

Rowan Blanchard Ava Perman

