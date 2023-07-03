July Horoscope: How to Embrace Your Truest Self During Cancer Season

Welcome to W magazine’s monthly astrology forecast. We’ll be bringing a rotating catalog of the most talked-about young astrologers into the fold this year, allowing each personality to give their outlook on what’s to come for all of the signs. Next up: Cole Prots, AKA @jkitscole, who combines his deep astrological knowledge with a healthy dose of sass and realness for his nearly 4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Hi chickadees, it’s Cole. I’m here to share some cosmic insights for July. We kick off the month with a beautiful full moon in Capricorn on July 3rd. This particular full moon invites us to consider the balance between our actions and emotions. With the full moon aligned with Pluto, it’s important to reflect on whether our emotions control us or if we have established routines that allow us to have control over our emotions.

As we move through the month, on the 17th, the lunar nodes shift into Aries and Libra, with the north node in Aries and the south node in Libra. This marks an 18-month period in which we’re collectively seeking the perfect balance between individuality and honoring our relationships while staying true to ourselves. This journey of self-expression doesn’t stop there—as Venus, the planet of self-expression, love, and beauty, goes retrograde in Leo starting on the 22nd. This Venus retrograde will last until September 3rd and encourages us all to take time and reflect on how we may limit our own self-love and appreciation. It’s a great opportunity to embrace playfulness, silliness, and allow your inner child to shine.

Now, let’s delve into a sign-by-sign analysis and discuss what each of you can expect this month. Please read for your sun, moon, and rising signs!

Aries

This month, I encourage you, dear Aries, to reflect on not just what you want, but who you truly are—and how you can ensure that your authentic self is integrated into your daily life. Currently, there is significant energy emphasizing aspects of identity, security, and creativity in your astrological chart. Therefore, in July, it's crucial for you to evaluate whether your endeavors are driven solely by achievement or if they also enable you to become the best and most dynamic version of yourself. While it’s always enjoyable to achieve and win, it’s equally important to remain true to who you are throughout the process.

Taurus

You have endured quite a challenging period over the past year and a half. Fortunately, things are about to take a positive turn starting this month. However, I urge you to reflect on how you might have neglected your home and sense of security during this time. It’s understandable that there have been tons of changes and shifts in your life, but with the chaos, we often forget to nurture the aspects that make us feel truly human. So, in July, set aside some time to look around your home and ask yourself what steps you need to take to ensure that this space remains your sanctuary.

Gemini

You may observe a slight slowdown this month. It's a great opportunity for you to invest more effort and attention into self-care and engaging in activities that bring you relaxation. As a Gemini, your interests span a wide range, but during this month, it’s crucial to focus and refine those activities that truly provide you with a sense of relaxation and rejuvenation. Prioritizing these aspects is key. If you feel like you’re not making significant progress or you’re feeling scattered, remember that it’s okay. Allow yourself to reconnect and rediscover all the things that bring you a sense of calmness and peace.

Cancer

As the full moon initiates the month in your house of relationships, I encourage you to consider the context of your reactions to others. We can’t control people, we can only control our own responses to them. You’re naturally caring, giving, and nurturing, but it's important to acknowledge that not everyone may reciprocate those qualities to you. Therefore, with the full moon activating your house of relationships and the new moon occurring midway through the month in your house of identity, reflect on ways to establish better control over your own identity within relationships and in situations where others may trigger or challenge you.

Leo

This month marks the beginning of a two-monthlong period with a special focus on Venus, as it hangs out exclusively in your sign. Venus retrogrades occur every 18 months, and it’s quite remarkable that it is happening in your sign. This celestial alignment offers you a precious opportunity to question your true identity and whether you are genuinely connecting with your authentic self. As a Leo, you are naturally attuned to how others perceive you. Therefore, throughout this month, I invite you to ponder whether your relationships, actions, and self-expression truly reflect the essence of who you are, or if they are merely shaped by others’ expectations or your assumptions about how they want you to be. Embrace the joy and chances for reconnecting and reestablishing how people perceive you. Don’t be afraid to let your true colors shine bright.

Virgo

This month, Virgo, several planets are shifting into your sign, creating a highly favorable period for focused attention. However, what’s even more important is for you to explore your dreams and deepen your connection with spirituality. As a Virgo, it’s easy for you to become overly practical or get caught up in overthinking. Therefore, I urge you to take steps in embracing the unknown and surrendering to a journey that allows you to connect with your heightened sense of imagination. Instead of telling yourself what you can’t do, shift your mindset to one of curiosity and openness—remind yourself that, even if you encounter challenges, there will always be something valuable to learn along the way.

Libra

With the lunar nodes transitioning into your sign and its sister sign, you are entering an 18-month cycle of transformation. This month, I challenge you to contemplate the things you hold onto that may no longer serve you. It may sound like a cliché, but these aspects will be highlighted over the next 18 months. You must be willing to let go of certain parts of yourself in order to embrace the most authentic version of who you are meant to be. Additionally, this is a crucial period to reflect on your relationships and your role within society and communities. Consider whether you genuinely fit in and feel accepted in a way that aligns organically and naturally with your true self. If not, are you open to embarking on a new journey to discover a place that truly resonates with you?

Scorpio

I'm excited for you this month, because it promises to bring a refreshing change. What’s truly fantastic is that the lunar nodes are moving out of your sign and its sister sign, providing you with an opportunity to decompress from all the recent changes. Additionally, Venus will be retrograding in a way that finally allows you to receive the recognition and achievement you’ve been pursuing in the past few months. Most importantly, there’s a wonderful chance for you to indulge in some travel or exploration, freeing yourself from previous obligations and celebrating your resilience through challenging times. Embrace the opportunity to have some fun and try something new this month!

Sagittarius

This month, you may notice a significant increase in momentum, particularly in your career and professional life. Mars will make some fantastic moves to motivate, inspire, and hopefully put you back on track toward achieving your goals. There might be a moment when Mars opposes Saturn, which could create a sense of anxiety or doubt about your readiness for certain endeavors. However, I encourage you to focus on the tasks right in front of you that will bring you one step closer to where you need (or want) to be. Even if it may not come naturally to you, embrace the meticulous and detail-oriented energy of Virgo. Pay attention to the small details and ensure that you have all your bases covered. This will help you stay organized and prepared as you move forward.

Capricorn

Pluto has recently returned to your sign, and this month we have a full moon in Capricorn at the beginning, followed by a new moon in Cancer halfway through. Capricorns have a natural inclination for control, not because they believe they are superior, but because they recognize that tasks are best completed when handled by themselves. However, this month, I invite you to reflect on how you can allow others to step forward and take charge, bringing a sense of ease into your life. Letting go of control can be challenging, but what matters most is that you remain mindful of the ways in which you can inspire and empower others by asking for their assistance. Asking for support is both a vulnerable and powerful act, and it is a significant theme leading into the month of July.

Aquarius

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will be moving through your house of relationships—and not just moving, but retrograding. If you happen to notice the reappearance of old flames or a desire to check up on someone's social media, that’s completely normal during this transit. These moments serve as reminders or opportunities to revisit the lessons you learned from past connections. As an Aquarius, you have a natural inclination towards collective energy, but it’s crucial to also consider the individual and what they bring to the table. While it's fantastic to keep everyone as a group in mind, this month, I encourage you to reflect on the lessons your one-on-one connections have taught you. How have these connections shown you ways to shine, provide support, and celebrate others?

Pisces

This month, Pisces, I urge you to prioritize your mental and physical well-being. It’s essential to reconnect with your mind, body, and spirit. As the most sensitive and spiritual sign, you are well aware of the impact your emotional state can have on your physical well-being. I encourage you to establish a nurturing routine that allows you to be fully present and addresses your emotional needs. This may involve taking a nap, going to the gym, or practicing moderation in indulgences like limiting yourself to one glass of wine instead of a whole bottle. Take the time to reflect on how your habits and actions can have both positive and negative impacts on the relationship between your mind, body, and spirit. Strive to create routines that foster a harmonious and symbiotic connection among these aspects of yourself.

In Closing...

I want to remind everyone that we are currently navigating a challenging retrograde season. At the beginning of the month, we have Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto in retrograde, and by the end of the month, Venus and Chiron join in as well. July will be a time to take a step back and reevaluate. Venus retrograde in Leo, the sign of individuality and self-expression, brings forth the energy of brightness, beauty, love, self-care, and creativity. It is important that during July, each one of us takes the time to connect with and embrace our truest selves. Wishing you all an abundance of love and a joyful July.