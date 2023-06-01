June Horoscope: Work Hard, Play Hard. It’s Gemini Season.

Welcome to W magazine’s monthly astrology forecast. We’ll be bringing a rotating catalog of the most talked-about young astrologers into the fold this year, allowing each personality to give their outlook on what’s to come for all of the signs. Next up: Cole Prots, AKA @jkitscole, who combines his deep astrological knowledge with a healthy dose of sass and realness for his nearly 4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Hello, divas! I’m Cole, and I’m thrilled to share with you all the fascinating details about June. We have some intriguing transits ahead, which might initially appear a tad intimidating, but fear not—we’ve weathered similar situations before. First, Pluto will briefly venture back into Capricorn on the 11th during its ongoing retrograde. Then, on the 17th and 30th respectively, Saturn and Neptune will begin their retrogrades. Retrogrades help us reflect on the past to propel us forward, but they can still be unsettling for many folks. If you’re in the latter camp, remember the power of the three “REs”: review, reexamine, and redo.

But there’s more to June than just retrogrades. The month’s theme is “work hard, play hard,” so be sure to check your sun, moon, and rising signs to get a comprehensive understanding of what to expect this month.

Aries

June holds exciting potential for you to embrace risks—and your authentic self. The full moon in Sagittarius invites you to ponder your beliefs and consider what you have outgrown, allowing you to present your true self more authentically. Take some time to reflect on shedding old layers, as this month offers a chance to uncover hidden aspects of your personality that you may not have explored before. Embrace this opportunity to let go of what no longer serves you and share with the world the most genuine version of yourself.

Taurus

Get ready, Taurus, because this month holds exciting prospects for your professional journey. The new moon in Gemini sets the stage for discussions about fresh elements that can be incorporated into your life to help you achieve financial success. Furthermore, take a moment to reflect on your career and assess your level of satisfaction. As Pluto briefly dips back into Capricorn, it’s time to address any complacency and embrace the winds of change. Now is the perfect moment to reevaluate your long-term professional goals and take the necessary steps to turn them into a tangible reality. Let’s make those dreams come true!

Gemini

Welcome to a month dedicated to gaining perspective on your relationships, dear Gemini. The full moon graces your 7th house, inviting you to evaluate the quality of your connections. As a Gemini, it’s in your nature to be a mirror for others, but take this opportunity to reflect on the relationships where you can effortlessly be your authentic self. Meanwhile, Saturn is retrograding through your 10th house, reminding you to focus on how you present yourself to others. Ensure that you are seen in the light you desire, rather than conforming to what you think others expect. Embrace this chance to nurture meaningful connections while staying true to yourself.

Cancer

Hey there, Cancer—it’s time to bid farewell to those pesky bad habits and start tuning in to your body’s needs. The illuminating power of the full moon will reveal where you may have neglected self-care due to routine disruptions. Fear not, for this is an amazing opportunity to embrace something new and venture outside your comfort zone, paving the way for the changes you crave. As the month unfolds, you’ll truly come into your own, especially with several planets gracing the realm of Cancer. Take advantage of this moment to assess what no longer serves you in your daily life, allowing you to fully enjoy Cancer season without unnecessary stress. Get ready to shine.

Leo

This month kicks off with excitement before settling into a calmer pace. So go ahead, indulge a little—I grant you permission! It’s perfectly fine to have some fun and embrace your social side if the timing feels right. Especially at the beginning of the month, as things might shift later on, and you may find yourself seeking solitude and stepping away from the spotlight. The key for you this month is to tune in to your heart’s desires regarding how much socializing feels right and who you want to spend your time with. The answer may surprise you, and by the month’s end, you might even discover some new pals to chillax with. So be open to the unexpected, and let the month unfold with delightful surprises.

Virgo

Get ready, because this month holds significant opportunities for reflecting on your family relationships and nurturing stronger bonds. Remember, family can be both blood-related and chosen, so take a moment to consider which relationships could benefit from some extra attention. Additionally, expect some changes in your home life. Dedicate time to decluttering, letting go of unnecessary items that hinder simplicity. By creating a clear and secure environment, you’ll enhance your day-to-day experience. Embrace this chance to foster harmony within your family and create a peaceful haven for yourself.

Libra

Welcome to an important phase: it’s time to reflect on your self care, dear Libra. You have a natural inclination to bring peace and balance to others’ lives, but don’t forget to check in on yourself. Take this opportunity to prioritize your well-being. Furthermore, be open-minded and surround yourself with individuals who inspire you to think outside the box and broaden your horizons. Embrace the company of those who encourage your personal growth. Together, let’s nurture your own equilibrium while expanding the boundaries of your mind. Get ready for a journey of self-discovery and new perspectives!

Scorpio

Scorpio, you’ve got a fabulous month ahead when it comes to your finances. June brings the illuminating power of the full moon, guiding you toward aligning your monetary matters. Remember, it’s crucial not to go overboard with your spending. As the new moon approaches, think about making some strategic investments that can pave the way for long-term financial success. Moreover, with Venus gracing the scene, it’s an opportune time to have conversations about your professional aspirations and chart your path to where you want to go next. So embrace the energy of abundance and seize the favorable opportunities coming your way. Get ready to make some money moves and steer your financial future in the right direction.

Sagittarius

If you’ve been craving a change in your love life, the time is now, my friend! This month holds the potential for new relationships to blossom, but it also offers a fantastic opportunity to take a closer look at yourself and identify what might have been hindering genuine connections in the past. Let this month serve as a reminder to evaluate your self-connection and your ability to connect with others. If love is what you seek, rev up that engine and go full throttle. It’s time to embrace the adventure and make meaningful connections. So buckle up and get ready for an exciting ride on the highway of love!

Capricorn

Get ready, because this month brings a visit from Pluto to your sign, reminding you that transformation is absolutely alright. Despite not being a fixed sign, you possess a stubbornness that can rival even the most steadfast zodiac members. You often place immense pressure on yourself and have high expectations. However, Pluto is urging you to release those expectations and give yourself the space to grow in the way you truly need. Embrace a little messiness this month and show up as your authentic, unfiltered self. Let go of the need for perfection and allow your beautiful imperfections to shine. It’s time to embrace your transformative journey and unleash the true power of your being.

Aquarius

Prepare to ignite some passion in your life, because this month is your time to shine. We have a sizzling new moon in your 5th house of pleasure, coupled with Venus gracing your 7th house of relationships. It’s your cosmic green light to have a blast and fully indulge in whatever brings you joy. Remember, the key is to go after what you desire. If you want it, you can absolutely have it. Embrace the playful energy of the universe, chase after your desires, and make the most out of this thrilling month. Get ready to unleash your vibrant, passionate self and create the experiences that make your heart soar.

Pisces

Listen up, because this month might bring some tough love your way—but it’s all for your own good! Consider it a gentle nudge from the universe to ensure your safety nets are intact. Take a moment to check in on your home front, ensuring you have the stability and comfort you need when life gets challenging. Moreover, don’t hesitate to communicate your needs to those around you. This is a fantastic time to heal any hidden wounds by bravely stepping into new experiences. Embrace the opportunity for growth and self-discovery. Remember, even in the face of challenges, you have the strength within you to thrive. Buckle up and face the journey with a resilient spirit—you’ve got this.

Key Dates

Jun 3—Full moon in Sagittarius

Jun 5—Venus enters Leo

Jun 11—Retrograde Pluto reenters Capricorn

Jun 11—Mercury enters Gemini

Jun 17—Saturn goes retrograde in Pisces

Jun 17—New moon in Gemini

Jun 21—Sun enters Cancer

Jun 26—Mercury enters Cancer

Jun 30—Neptune goes retrograde in Pisces