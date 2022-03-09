Which Kardashian-Jenner Has the Most Absurdly Luxe Pantry?

As is their civic duty, the Kardashian family is doing what it does best and providing the ultimate distraction from reality. This time around, the content comes courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh. On Tuesday, she shared a look inside her mom Kris Jenner’s “dish room,” aka the bedroom-sized space devoted solely to housing her designer crockery. “It’s like a mini museum with excellent lighting surrounding each set and not a teacup or plate out of place,” Kourtney raved. “Truly a work of art.”

We wouldn’t say the same of the gold-rimmed plates depicting illustrations of the Kardashian-Jenners themselves, but the Hermès and Gucci tableware and tea sets truly are impressive. They’re also, unsurprisingly, extremely expensive. Jenner’s Hermès “Africa Green” set, for example, easily goes for a total of $15,000. It’s a relatively teeny portion of her collection, but Jenner seems to have snapped up enough of the rare pieces that Poosh’s e-commerce team was forced to link to just a single ($459.95) dinner plate on a resale site.

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Kourtney’s sister Khloé soon also shared a look inside her not-so-humble abode. And while a pantry may not sound like the most exciting space to tour, rest assured that Khloé’s is unlike any you’ve seen before—at least in a home. The space looks more like a well-stocked fancy grocery store, with aisles wide enough to accommodate shopping carts passing side-by-side Surprisingly, you can likely afford more than her many packages of Oreos and boxes of Barilla. Kourtney took a different tact, having her e-commerce team highlight items like $14.99 wooden crates and $12.99 jars. (Khloé modestly declined to share the brands and prices of her crockery, but rest assured that she has a luxe collection of her own.)

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Courtesy of @ivansocal and Poosh

Kourtney couldn’t have had better timing. The tours are a perfect companion to her family’s new Variety interview on their life post-Keeping Up.“Well, money always matters,” Kris said when asked why they decided to keep going with another TV show at Hulu. “I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore.” Khloé is of the opinion that “not all money is good money,” but in this case, Hulu was “the perfect fit”—especially because they agreed to pay each family member the same paycheck, which is rumored to add up to nine figures. “We are all equals,” she said simply. Though we’d argue that isn’t the case when it comes to their storage spaces. Sorry, Kris, but Khloé is the clear winner: What, exactly, are you supposed to do with all that china?

At the end of the day, though, when it comes to what Poosh describes as “walk-in pantry goals,” Kim Kardashian still takes the cake. The same goes for “walk-in fridge goals,” if such a thing exists. We have yet to forget our looks inside both spaces at the start of 2020, and not just because they were so visually striking: Should the apocalypse ever strike, they’re our best options for shelter. (Yes, there’s even a soft serve machine.)